Daniel: 'Have to' put Mayfield in MVP conversation
October 6, 2025 10:48 AM
Dan Patrick interviews former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel about the QB's role in a two-minute drill, the state of the Chiefs' offense, Baker Mayfield's MVP case, and more.
Related Videos
04:42
Debating broadcaster approaches to massive moments
14:40
Rams ‘reeling’ after TNF loss; Stroud’s struggles
12:25
Sabathia talks increased velocity for MLB pitchers
18:14
King: ‘I actually like’ NFL games ending in ties
15:03
Michaels: San Francisco 49ers are ‘star-crossed’
13:44
Schlereth: NFL’s new overtime rules make no sense
11:25
Collier statement ‘seminal moment in WNBA history’
13:26
Casey: Yankees still have a chance to win series
14:16
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
07:56
Jets have to get rid of the ‘stupid’ penalties
12:56
Dodgers are Reynolds’ favorite to win World Series
15:08
McCoy: ‘Can’t crown’ NFL teams too early in season
08:31
Alabama fans have ‘renewed hope’ after Georgia win
06:09
Packers-Cowboys tie; Jones takes a shot at Parsons
05:21
Patrick: Bethpage atmosphere had ‘WWE-type feel’
08:01
Would you rather be fan of Browns or Cardinals?
16:50
Simms ‘a little disappointed’ in Cardinals’ Murray
02:49
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
01:52
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’
14:05
Recent Wilson criticism is ‘revisionist history’
08:45
Has Wilson played himself out of the Hall of Fame?
12:01
Passan on AL MVP race between Judge and Raleigh
12:57
Chamblee: Scheffler, Rory are Ryder Cup alphas
11:49
Manfred talks robot umpires and other rule changes
18:04
Hurley: ‘I should work myself close to death’
01:53
Dart to be tested early against Chargers’ defense
16:29
Can Dart be the ‘savior’ the Giants need?
10:34
MLB approves robot umpire challenge system
09:14
Henry could learn from Barber to help stop fumbles
10:34
Fitzpatrick: Detroit is my favorite in the NFC
Latest Clips
01:44
Steelers can ‘easily’ cover spread against Browns
01:34
Top shots, stats from Fisk’s Sanderson Farms win
04:46
Commanders ‘flipped the script’ in Daniels’ return
02:19
Rams in line for ‘lop-sided victory’ over Ravens
04:23
Ravens have ‘no signs of hope’ to make playoffs
02:20
Colts face ‘worthy challenger’ in Cardinals
02:00
Giants capable of covering spread against Eagles
06:31
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
10:25
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
03:45
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’
02:10
Dowdle runs over Dolphins in comeback win
02:57
Why Bengals’ ‘atrocious’ play spotlights Taylor
05:11
Can O’Connell transform Wentz with McCarthy out?
12:13
Bucks are ‘out of bullets’ in talks with Giannis
05:14
Do Chargers have enough answers after Week 5 loss?
03:25
Turnovers lead to ‘disappointing’ loss for Giants
06:55
Buccaneers, Seahawks ‘put on a show’ in Week 5
06:57
Ravens are in ‘new territory’ after blowout loss
02:56
Bills in for ‘a bigger fight than they realize’
07:43
Pats’ ‘faith’ in Diggs pays off in return to BUF
03:08
Analyzing officiating ‘inconsistencies’ in DEN-PHI
14:56
Eagles feel ‘handcuffed’ on offense amid struggles
05:26
Broncos prove they’re a ‘Super Bowl-caliber team’
10:09
Maye, Diggs push Patriots to win over Bills
02:35
Colts are one of AFC’s top teams after Week 5 win
06:57
Henry praises Vrabel, Diggs after beating Bills
02:44
Patriots beat Bills with ‘good team ball’
51
Highlights: Patriots beat Bills on late field goal
01:07
Borregales crushes game-winning field goal
01:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Warriors
