 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Doug Bruno
Doug Bruno steps down as DePaul coach after 39 seasons at the school
Dawn Staley
March Maddening? Timing of transfer portal opening can be tough on coaches still in the tourney
Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand will be in the lineup Friday against Utah for his Panthers’ debut

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_uflspring_250328.jpg
UFL still has questions to answer entering Year 2
nbc_bte_floridaderby_250328.jpg
Florida Derby horses to bet beyond Sovereignty
nbc_roto_tennvuk_250328.jpg
Why Tennessee might be too much for Kentucky

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Doug Bruno
Doug Bruno steps down as DePaul coach after 39 seasons at the school
Dawn Staley
March Maddening? Timing of transfer portal opening can be tough on coaches still in the tourney
Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand will be in the lineup Friday against Utah for his Panthers’ debut

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_uflspring_250328.jpg
UFL still has questions to answer entering Year 2
nbc_bte_floridaderby_250328.jpg
Florida Derby horses to bet beyond Sovereignty
nbc_roto_tennvuk_250328.jpg
Why Tennessee might be too much for Kentucky

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'Unfair' to compare Flagg to current NBA player

March 28, 2025 01:13 PM
Charles Barkley joins Dan Patrick to talk Cooper Flagg, the timing of the transfer portal during the NCAA Tournament, the three teams he believes can win the NBA Championship, and more.

Related Videos

FlaggDPS.jpg
12:29
Kellogg: Flagg ‘as advertised’ in win over Arizona
nbc_dps_wallyszczerbiakinterview_250327.jpg
12:12
Szczerbiak: Transfer portal ‘is better’ for NCAA
nbc_dps_dponlebron_250327.jpg
15:25
Unpacking LeBron’s ‘odd’ interview on McAfee Show
dodgerskurkjian.jpg
12:34
Are the star-studded Dodgers good for MLB?
nbc_dps_sankey_250327.jpg
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
nbc_dps_dponcbbtransferportal_250326.jpg
15:36
Is transfer portal activity at ‘an alarming rate?’
nbc_dps_wilsonwinston_250326.jpg
06:31
How will Russ-Jameis dynamic work with Giants?
nbc_dps_brownsdraft_250326.jpg
07:07
Are Browns sold on drafting Shedeur?
nbc_dps_erniejohnson_250326.jpg
18:56
Johnson: NCAA need ‘limitations’ on NIL
nbc_dps_tomizzointerview_250325.jpg
12:16
Why does Izzo continue to coach? ‘Stubbornness’
nbc_dps_dponcamwardproday_250325.jpg
03:03
Ward ‘solidifying’ case to be No. 1 overall pick
nbc_roto_womensnatty_250325.jpg
01:35
Is SC the ‘clear front-runner’ to win it all?
nbc_dps_cinntalk_250325.jpg
02:35
Are UC, UW football or basketball schools?
nbc_dps_arkansasbball_250325.jpg
04:29
Is Arkansas now a basketball or football school?
nbc_dps_jujuinjury_250325.jpg
04:58
With Watkins’ injury, basketball as a whole loses
nbc_dps_marchmadnessrecap_250324.jpg
13:37
March Madness hasn’t been boring, just predictable
nbc_dps_johncalipariinterview_250324.jpg
10:23
Calipari ‘comfortable’ being an underdog
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_250324.jpg
10:14
Bilas: Calipari has been ‘amazing’ at Arkansas
nbc_dps_billsimmonsinterview_250324.jpg
15:57
Simmons: College basketball ‘inferior’ to NBA
seanmillerxaviertexas.jpg
06:53
Should Miller have left Xavier to coach Texas?
nbc_dps_danhurley_250324.jpg
06:40
UConn’s Hurley ‘has to be a better coach’
nbc_dps_rickpitinov2_250324.jpg
05:02
Pitino still one of the best coaches of all time
nbc_dps_mmroundof64day1recap_250321.jpg
08:15
McNeese State’s win, Kansas’ loss lead MM stories
nbc_dps_lappas_250321.jpg
15:58
Pitino-Calipari dynamic ‘went sideways’ long ago
nbc_dps_skenes_250321.jpg
10:50
Skenes has mixed feelings on automated strike zone
nbc_dps_chris_webber_250321.jpg
18:53
Webber: Coaches are getting ‘their own medicine’
nbc_dps_dponnflrulesproposals_250320.jpg
07:43
Seeding, ‘tush push’ among rule change proposals
nbc_dps_diannarussiniinterview_250320.jpg
15:55
Vikings had ‘serious’ discussions about Rodgers
nbc_dps_dandakichinterview_250320.jpg
15:23
Dakich: Like how Pitino ‘humbled himself’
nbc_dps_cbbplayoffcommittee_250320.jpg
06:16
Patrick: ‘Couldn’t care less’ about UNC in tourney

Latest Clips

nbc_dlb_uflspring_250328.jpg
05:36
UFL still has questions to answer entering Year 2
nbc_bte_floridaderby_250328.jpg
01:19
Florida Derby horses to bet beyond Sovereignty
nbc_roto_tennvuk_250328.jpg
01:15
Why Tennessee might be too much for Kentucky
nbc_bte_cavsvspistons_250328.jpg
01:48
Cavs at ‘massive’ rest disadvantage vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_msuvolemiss_250328.jpg
01:11
Take the under in Ole Miss-Michigan State game
nbc_roto_aubvmich_250328.jpg
01:26
Auburn might struggle to cover spread vs. Michigan
nbc_dlb_nilportal_250328.jpg
05:20
NIL, transfer portal have become boogeymen
nbc_dlb_alabamabyu_250328.jpg
03:24
Alabama found ‘secret sauce’ against BYU
nbc_cyc_voltastage5hl_250328.jpg
29:37
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 5
nbc_cyc_voltastage5finish_250328.jpg
10:15
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 5 finish
nbc_bwoa_minteh_250328.jpg
08:51
Minteh motivated by family, Gambian heritage
nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
03:09
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
06:11
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
13:17
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land
internationalgames.jpg
05:38
NFL confirms seven international games for 2025
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250328.jpg
06:10
Olympic flag football could spark massive interest
nbc_pft_coltsqbs_250328.jpg
09:33
What Jones in IND means for Richardson’s future
nbc_smx_30board_250328.jpg
13:52
How wet weather may affect Seattle Supercross
nbc_smx_nxtbets_250328.jpg
02:57
Plessinger a value bet to make podium in Seattle
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250328.jpg
04:30
Analyzing Sexton’s chances to regain 450 lead
nbc_pft_draftprospectslanding_250328.jpg
07:24
Draft prospects deserve a say in where they land
nbc_pft_groomingyoungqbs_250328.jpg
13:47
NFL has moved past growing young QBs into starters
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiantsdraft_250328.jpg
07:53
Wilson acknowledges chance NYG draft QB at No. 3
nbc_pft_russeillwilsonsteelers_250328.jpg
03:19
The Steelers wanted nothing to do with Wilson
nbc_fspar_efimova_250327.jpg
09:26
Efimova/Mitrofanov get standing ovation after free
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_250327.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250327.jpg
01:44
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_250327.jpg
04:23
Scheffler overcomes conditions at Houston Open
nbc_golf_nellyintv_250327.jpg
01:50
Korda happy with return to competition after break
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd1_250327.jpg
11:43
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 1