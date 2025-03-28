Flagg could be a unique NBA draft prospect

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jesse Love to make NASCAR Cup debut at Bristol
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Scottie Scheffler ties own course record as putter heats up at Texas Children’s Houston Open
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Cuba had record 26 players on opening-day MLB rosters and Japan had 12 for its most since 2012
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Don’t overreact to Chourio’s rough Opening Day
Saints reportedly meet with RB Jeanty at Pro Day
Orioles show power, hit six homers on Opening Day
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jesse Love to make NASCAR Cup debut at Bristol
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Scottie Scheffler ties own course record as putter heats up at Texas Children’s Houston Open
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Cuba had record 26 players on opening-day MLB rosters and Japan had 12 for its most since 2012
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Don’t overreact to Chourio’s rough Opening Day
Saints reportedly meet with RB Jeanty at Pro Day
Orioles show power, hit six homers on Opening Day
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Flagg could be a unique NBA draft prospect
March 28, 2025 02:22 PM
Dan Patrick sees shades of Kevin Durant in Cooper Flagg, but does drawing comparisons do a disservice to Duke's star?
Related Videos
12:29
Kellogg: Flagg ‘as advertised’ in win over Arizona
19:54
‘Unfair’ to compare Flagg to current NBA player
12:12
Szczerbiak: Transfer portal ‘is better’ for NCAA
15:25
Unpacking LeBron’s ‘odd’ interview on McAfee Show
12:34
Are the star-studded Dodgers good for MLB?
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
15:36
Is transfer portal activity at ‘an alarming rate?’
06:31
How will Russ-Jameis dynamic work with Giants?
07:07
Are Browns sold on drafting Shedeur?
18:56
Johnson: NCAA need ‘limitations’ on NIL
12:16
Why does Izzo continue to coach? ‘Stubbornness’
03:03
Ward ‘solidifying’ case to be No. 1 overall pick
01:35
Is SC the ‘clear front-runner’ to win it all?
02:35
Are UC, UW football or basketball schools?
04:29
Is Arkansas now a basketball or football school?
04:58
With Watkins’ injury, basketball as a whole loses
13:37
March Madness hasn’t been boring, just predictable
10:23
Calipari ‘comfortable’ being an underdog
10:14
Bilas: Calipari has been ‘amazing’ at Arkansas
15:57
Simmons: College basketball ‘inferior’ to NBA
06:53
Should Miller have left Xavier to coach Texas?
06:40
UConn’s Hurley ‘has to be a better coach’
05:02
Pitino still one of the best coaches of all time
08:15
McNeese State’s win, Kansas’ loss lead MM stories
15:58
Pitino-Calipari dynamic ‘went sideways’ long ago
10:50
Skenes has mixed feelings on automated strike zone
18:53
Webber: Coaches are getting ‘their own medicine’
07:43
Seeding, ‘tush push’ among rule change proposals
15:55
Vikings had ‘serious’ discussions about Rodgers
15:23
Dakich: Like how Pitino ‘humbled himself’
Latest Clips
01:05
Don’t overreact to Chourio’s rough Opening Day
01:17
Saints reportedly meet with RB Jeanty at Pro Day
01:04
Orioles show power, hit six homers on Opening Day
01:21
Gore displayed ‘true dominance’ on Opening Day
05:36
UFL still has questions to answer entering Year 2
01:19
Florida Derby horses to bet beyond Sovereignty
01:15
Why Tennessee might be too much for Kentucky
01:48
Cavs at ‘massive’ rest disadvantage vs. Pistons
01:11
Take the under in Ole Miss-Michigan State game
02:21
Will Sandman win Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park?
01:26
Auburn might struggle to cover spread vs. Michigan
05:20
NIL, transfer portal have become boogeymen
03:24
Alabama found ‘secret sauce’ against BYU
29:37
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 5
10:15
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 5 finish
08:51
Minteh motivated by family, Gambian heritage
03:09
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
06:11
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
13:17
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land
05:38
NFL confirms seven international games for 2025
06:10
Olympic flag football could spark massive interest
09:33
What Jones in IND means for Richardson’s future
13:52
How wet weather may affect Seattle Supercross
02:57
Plessinger a value bet to make podium in Seattle
04:30
Analyzing Sexton’s chances to regain 450 lead
07:24
Draft prospects deserve a say in where they land
13:47
NFL has moved past growing young QBs into starters
07:53
Wilson acknowledges chance NYG draft QB at No. 3
03:19
The Steelers wanted nothing to do with Wilson
09:26
Efimova/Mitrofanov get standing ovation after free
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue