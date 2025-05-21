 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 U.S. Women's Open Erin Hills Preview
U.S. Women’s Open future sites: Venues, locations and years
Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
Braves at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 21
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Phillies at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 21

Top Clips

nbc_csu_tushpush_250521.jpg
Proposal to ban tush push voted down by owners
nbc_roto_premierleague_250521.jpg
Handicapping Premier League Top 5 finish market
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250521.jpg
Thunder -7.5 ‘a decent bet’ in WCF Game 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 U.S. Women's Open Erin Hills Preview
U.S. Women’s Open future sites: Venues, locations and years
Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
Braves at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 21
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Phillies at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 21

Top Clips

nbc_csu_tushpush_250521.jpg
Proposal to ban tush push voted down by owners
nbc_roto_premierleague_250521.jpg
Handicapping Premier League Top 5 finish market
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250521.jpg
Thunder -7.5 ‘a decent bet’ in WCF Game 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Watch Now

Aces win total 'a narrow call' with roster changes

May 21, 2025 12:09 PM
The changes to the Las Vegas Aces roster are affecting Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick's lean on the team's ability to eclipse 30.5 wins in 2025.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_libertywins_250520.jpg
01:51
Liberty can ‘cruise’ over regular-season win total
nbc_oht_libertyaces_250519.jpg
16:35
Liberty rout Aces on WNBA championship ring night
nbc_oht_feversky_250519.jpg
22:08
Clark’s flagrant foul on Reese sparks controversy
nbc_oht_wnbasznopeners_250519.jpg
18:41
Bueckers’ debut spoiled by hometown Lynx, Collier
nbc_bte_wnbachamp_250519.jpg
01:17
Lynx have value in WNBA champion betting market
nbc_bte_coachoftheyear_250516.jpg
01:00
White provides ‘best value’ for Coach of the Year
nbc_bwoa_aogunbowale_250515.jpg
09:58
How Ogunbowale’s upbringing influenced her game
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt1_250514.jpg
11:58
Who will have a stronger season, Fever or Aces?
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt2_250514.jpg
07:40
New York Liberty look primed to defend WNBA title
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt3_250514.jpg
24:19
Are the Sky, Storm slept on ahead of 2025 season?
nbc_roto_wnbamip_250515.jpg
01:11
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250514.jpg
01:30
Target Wilson, Reese, Boston in WNBA DPOY markets
nbc_roto_fever_250513.jpg
01:33
Fever could have tough time clearing 31.5 wins
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250513.jpg
02:28
Look past Clark at current price for WNBA MVP bets
nbc_roto_wnbaroy_250512.jpg
01:37
Bueckers ‘is the play’ to win Rookie of the Year
nbc_oht_preszn_250508.jpg
19:01
Newcomers add to WNBA buzz in preseason
nbc_oht_metgala_250508.jpg
05:38
Reese, Liberty trio among WNBA stars at Met Gala
nbc_oht__aj1_250508.jpg
14:27
A’ja shoe rollout with Nike has been ‘intentional’
nbc_dps_bird_250508v2.jpg
08:07
Bird discusses new role with USA Basketball
nbc_cwbb_kikiint_250424.jpg
01:21
Iriafen reflects on WNBA draft experience

Latest Clips

nbc_csu_tushpush_250521.jpg
02:47
Proposal to ban tush push voted down by owners
nbc_roto_premierleague_250521.jpg
01:52
Handicapping Premier League Top 5 finish market
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250521.jpg
02:05
Thunder -7.5 ‘a decent bet’ in WCF Game 2
south_african_rally_stage_1.jpg
13:15
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 1
nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
02:24
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
01:58
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
08:14
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid
nbc_pft_ashtonjeantystance_250521.jpg
01:28
Kelly wants Jeanty to alter pre-snap stance
nbc_pft_parsons_250521.jpg
04:28
Florio: DAL is being ‘disrespectful’ to Parsons
nbc_pft_jeffersononolympics_250521.jpg
02:09
Jefferson: Shot at playing in Olympics is ‘dream’
nbc_pft_playoffseeding_250521.jpg
02:49
Playoff seeding proposal would need schedule tweak
nbc_pft_siriannicontract_250521.jpg
04:40
Sirianni declines to share details on new contract
nbc_pft_tushpush_250521.jpg
09:05
Eagles’ players not worried about tush push vote
nbc_pft_hurtspatullo_250521.jpg
04:20
‘No guarantee’ it’ll work with Hurts, Patullo
nbc_pft_whowillparticpate_250521.jpg
05:22
Who from NFL will want to compete in the Olympics?
nbc_pft_logistics_250521.jpg
12:53
Logistics of NFL players competing in the Olympics
nbc_pft_nflflagfootball_250521.jpg
08:29
NFL players can compete in Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_brown_250521.jpg
07:47
Brown is not interested in Olympic flag football
nbc_golf_championshiptalk_250520.jpg
03:32
NCAA semifinal delivered action-packed matches
nbc_golf_ncaa_womenssemi_250520.jpg
18:40
HLs: NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Semifinals
nbc_golf_dullandushl_250520.jpg
04:45
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
nbc_golf_diannaleeintv_250520.jpg
02:49
Lee: Finals berth for Northwestern is ‘everything’
nbc_nas_oddmoments_250520.jpg
05:15
Highlights: Odd moments in NASCAR
nbc_golf_gt_schwabpreview_250520.jpg
04:35
How players feel about distance measuring devices
ting_site.jpg
04:16
Ting: ‘I was actually shocked’ to win Annika Award
nbc_pl_plupdate_250520.jpg
07:33
PL Update: Man City win in De Bruyne’s farewell
nbc_pl_mw37allgoals_250520.jpg
14:47
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_debruyneintv2_250520.jpg
06:46
De Bruyne bids farewell to Man City at the Etihad
nbc_pl_crywol_250520.jpg
14:01
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Wolves MWK 37
nbc_pl_mcboupostgame_250520.jpg
03:03
Reacting to De Bruyne’s final home match for City