Highlights: Sims' heroics lead Fever past Sparks

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground
Natalie Esquire
,
Natalie Esquire
,
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground
Natalie Esquire
,
Natalie Esquire
,
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Highlights: Sims' heroics lead Fever past Sparks
August 30, 2025 10:50 AM
Check out top plays from WNBA's slate of games Friday night, including late game heroics from Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims.
Related Videos
02:17
Highlights: Copper leads Mercury past Sky
02:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
11:33
Bueckers ‘locked up’ WNBA ROY with 44-point night
15:28
Should Clark return to Fever this season?
06:39
Reese, Cardoso can be WNBA’s best young frontcourt
14:58
WNBA MVP cases for Mercury’s Thomas, Dream’s Gray
01:40
Target Aces-Dream under in ‘unpredictable’ matchup
02:45
Highlights: Thomas notches seventh triple-double
03:05
Highlights: Aces top Sky for 11th-straight win
01:42
Sparks may struggle to ‘keep up’ with Mercury
01:29
Storm get good matchup against undermanned Fever
01:15
Dream are a good bet to secure No. 2 seed
06:30
Has Wilson overtaken Collier in the WNBA MVP race?
14:52
Aces heat up with winning streak ahead of playoffs
03:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
01:52
How Collier can help Lynx cover spread vs. Fever
03:06
Highlights: Sun stun Mystics for first win streak
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
01:36
‘Ride with’ Aces ML vs. Mercury amid win streak
02:10
Target Wilson, Carrington as WNBA Finals MVP bets
01:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
01:51
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
01:42
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup
02:33
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback
02:53
Highlights: Lynx power past Liberty in thriller
03:34
Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream
14:57
Reese’s signature sneakers ‘maximizing the moment’
16:55
WNBA stars can take court with NBA players in 2K26
01:42
‘Something is up’ with the Storm after six losses
Latest Clips
01:22
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
01:27
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
01:29
Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead
01:19
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United
45
Silva sounds off on VAR decisions against Fulham
Ndiaye puts Everton 2-1 in front of Wolves
01:07
Cullen’s own goal gifts Man United lead v. Burnley
01:25
Hwang brings Wolves level against Everton
01:40
Beto heads Everton in front of Wolves
03:21
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs kick off at Darlington
01:17
Evanilson’s effort gives Bournemouth lead v. Spurs
10:26
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Fulham Matchweek 3
01:08
‘One slip can change everything’ at Darlington
01:57
Fulham ‘couldn’t recover’ from VAR controversy
06:35
Fernandez’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead
02:36
Reacting to VAR’s decision to deny Fulham goal
01:31
Pedro heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Fulham
03:45
Chelsea pounce on opportunity to sign Garnacho
06:39
Highlights: Illinois dominates Western Illinois
05:15
HLs: Altmyer throws three TDs vs. Western Illinois
01:11
Altmyer ‘excited’ for season after Week 1 win
33
Bielema breaks down Illinois’ Week 1 win
01:59
Beatty takes electric punt return to the house
03:08
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2
02:44
Storylines to watch in Texas vs. Ohio State
01:44
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
04:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
01:14
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
01:44
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
01:15
Bowick gives Illinois a 14-point lead
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue