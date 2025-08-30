 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Practice
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalmu2bur1_250830.jpg
Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Practice
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalmu2bur1_250830.jpg
Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Sims' heroics lead Fever past Sparks

August 30, 2025 10:50 AM
Check out top plays from WNBA's slate of games Friday night, including late game heroics from Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims.

nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250829.jpg
02:17
Highlights: Copper leads Mercury past Sky
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250828.jpg
02:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
nbc_wnba_sunconvo_250827.jpg
11:33
Bueckers ‘locked up’ WNBA ROY with 44-point night
nbc_wnba_feverplayoffs_250827.jpg
15:28
Should Clark return to Fever this season?
nbc_wnba_chicagoconvo_250827.jpg
06:39
Reese, Cardoso can be WNBA’s best young frontcourt
nbc_wnba_mvpconvo_250827.jpg
14:58
WNBA MVP cases for Mercury’s Thomas, Dream’s Gray
nbc_roto_acesdream_250827.jpg
01:40
Target Aces-Dream under in ‘unpredictable’ matchup
thomas.jpg
02:45
Highlights: Thomas notches seventh triple-double
aja_and_angel.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Aces top Sky for 11th-straight win
nbc_roto_mercurysparks_250826.jpg
01:42
Sparks may struggle to ‘keep up’ with Mercury
nbc_roto_stormfever_250826.jpg
01:29
Storm get good matchup against undermanned Fever
nbc_roto_wnbaplayoffseed_250825.jpg
01:15
Dream are a good bet to secure No. 2 seed
nbc_wnba_mvpajaphee_250825.jpg
06:30
Has Wilson overtaken Collier in the WNBA MVP race?
nbc_wnba_acesliberty_250825.jpg
14:52
Aces heat up with winning streak ahead of playoffs
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250825.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
nbc_roto_lynxfever_250822.jpg
01:52
How Collier can help Lynx cover spread vs. Fever
TCharlesReplacement.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Sun stun Mystics for first win streak
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250821.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
nbc_roto_mercuryaces_250821.jpg
01:36
‘Ride with’ Aces ML vs. Mercury amid win streak
DiJonai_Carrington.jpg
02:10
Target Wilson, Carrington as WNBA Finals MVP bets
nbc_roto_wingssparks_v2_250820.jpg
01:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
aces.jpg
01:51
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250818.jpg
01:42
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup
wnba_hl_new.jpg
02:33
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250817.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Lynx power past Liberty in thriller
nbc_wnba_highlights0815_250816.jpg
03:34
Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream
secondwnbathumb.jpg
14:57
Reese’s signature sneakers ‘maximizing the moment’
wnbathumb.jpg
16:55
WNBA stars can take court with NBA players in 2K26
nbc_roto_stormdream_250815.jpg
01:42
‘Something is up’ with the Storm after six losses

nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
01:22
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
01:27
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalmu2bur1_250830.jpg
01:29
Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead
nbc_pl_goalbur1mu1_250830.jpg
01:19
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United
nbc_pl_munbur_silvaintv_250830.jpg
45
Silva sounds off on VAR decisions against Fulham
Ndiaye puts Everton 2-1 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_goalmu1bur0_250830.jpg
01:07
Cullen’s own goal gifts Man United lead v. Burnley
nbc_p_wov_goal1_250830.jpg
01:25
Hwang brings Wolves level against Everton
nbc_pl_evs_goal1_250830.jpg
01:40
Beto heads Everton in front of Wolves
sales_nas_creditone_darlington_250830.jpg
03:21
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs kick off at Darlington
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250830.jpg
01:17
Evanilson’s effort gives Bournemouth lead v. Spurs
nbc_pl_chefulhl_250830.jpg
10:26
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Fulham Matchweek 3
nbc_nas_darlingtonpromo_250821.jpg
01:08
‘One slip can change everything’ at Darlington
nbc_pl_cheful_postgame_250830.jpg
01:57
Fulham ‘couldn’t recover’ from VAR controversy
nbc_pl_cheful_fernandezgoal_250830.jpg
06:35
Fernandez’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead
nbc_pl_refereeing_v2_250830.jpg
02:36
Reacting to VAR’s decision to deny Fulham goal
nbc_pl_cheful_pedrogoal_250830.jpg
01:31
Pedro heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_chelseapregame_250830.jpg
03:45
Chelsea pounce on opportunity to sign Garnacho
nbc_cfb_westillvsill_250829.jpg
06:39
Highlights: Illinois dominates Western Illinois
nbc_cfb_altmyercomp_250829.jpg
05:15
HLs: Altmyer throws three TDs vs. Western Illinois
nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250829.jpg
01:11
Altmyer ‘excited’ for season after Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_bretbielema_250829.jpg
33
Bielema breaks down Illinois’ Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_puntreturntd_250829.jpg
01:59
Beatty takes electric punt return to the house
FM_2_raw.jpg
03:08
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_cfb_texasosudiscussion_250829.jpg
02:44
Storylines to watch in Texas vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_illifourthtouchdown_250829.jpg
01:44
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
nbc_golf_pgatourkapaluav3_250829_720x405_2447680579660.jpg
04:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
nbc_cfb_thirdillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:14
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
nbc_cfb_illinoisturnover_250829.jpg
01:44
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
nbc_cfb_secondillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:15
Bowick gives Illinois a 14-point lead