Top News

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Day 3
Paralympian Mike Schultz drives innovation in prosthetics while preparing for third Games
161117-del-mar
2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
Elana Meyers Taylor
Elana Meyers Taylor is reshaping the world for her sons and the disability community

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_championsprezintv_251028.jpg
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
nbc_roto_shough_251028.jpg
Rams D could be an ‘elite play’ against Shough
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251028v2_copy.jpg
‘Buy low’ on Flagg despite slow start to season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Day 3
Paralympian Mike Schultz drives innovation in prosthetics while preparing for third Games
161117-del-mar
2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
Elana Meyers Taylor
Elana Meyers Taylor is reshaping the world for her sons and the disability community

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_championsprezintv_251028.jpg
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
nbc_roto_shough_251028.jpg
Rams D could be an ‘elite play’ against Shough
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251028v2_copy.jpg
‘Buy low’ on Flagg despite slow start to season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores

Watch Now

Rice knows UCLA needs to 'stay in the moment'

October 28, 2025 12:50 PM
Kiki Rice talks with Meghan McKeown about carrying UCLA's momentum from last year's Final Four into the 2025-26 season and working with head coach Cori Close.

nbc_cbb_uclabettsintv_251028.jpg
05:30
How UCLA has instilled star confidence in Betts
nbc_cbb_uclacloseintv_251028.jpg
10:23
Close: UCLA built on ‘breakthroughs in growth’

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gt_championsprezintv_251028.jpg
09:51
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
nbc_roto_shough_251028.jpg
01:18
Rams D could be an ‘elite play’ against Shough
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251028v2_copy.jpg
01:33
‘Buy low’ on Flagg despite slow start to season
nbc_roto_rice_251028.jpg
01:35
Rice is Mahomes’ ‘clear No. 1 option’ on offense
nbc_roto_mahomes_251028.jpg
01:52
Mahomes reemerging as an ‘elite option’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_maxey_251028.jpg
01:39
Maxey is the ‘driving force’ behind the 76ers
nbc_roto_lauri_251028.jpg
01:28
Markkanen proving to be a ‘tremendous investment’
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251028.jpg
17:55
‘It kills me!': Miller heartbroken over Ohtani
nbc_dps_dodgersbluejaysgame3recap_251028.jpg
06:01
Patrick: Ohtani ‘the greatest baseball player’ ever
nbc_dps_kevinmillarinterview_251028.jpg
10:07
Has Ohtani reached Bonds-level of fear at plate?
nbc_bte_chargerstitansv3_251028.jpg
01:54
Will Titans keep it close to cover vs. Chargers?
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251028.jpg
01:05
Wemby steals show to kick off 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251028.jpg
01:34
Colts look ‘unstoppable’ vs Steelers in Week 9
nbc_nba_tuesdaypreview_251028.jpg
04:59
Knicks-Bucks, Zubac vs. Warriors are top matchups
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs_251028.jpg
12:20
Fantasy impacts of Giants’ Skattebo injury
nbc_pl_2robbies_mubrighton_251028.jpg
07:53
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Brighton
nbc_ffhh_commanderschiefs_251028.jpg
04:18
Mahomes, Rice lead Chiefs’ win over Commanders
nbc_ffhh_wrwaiver_251028.jpg
07:38
Patriots’ Boutte leads Week 9 waiver WR pick
nbc_ffhh_saintsshough_251028.jpg
03:53
Fantasy impacts of Saints starting Shough Week 9
nbc_nba_kuminga_251028.jpg
09:48
Kuminga, Kessler among most impressive players
nbc_nba_mdp_251028.jpg
09:49
Who has disappointed to start NBA season?
nbc_ffhh_tetargets_251028.jpg
01:31
Saints’ Johnson leads Week 9 waiver wire TEs
nbc_pl_2robbies_sunderchel_251028.jpg
07:23
‘Incredible’ Sunderland take Chelsea to school
nbc_pl_2robbies_astonvilla_251028.jpg
04:49
Villa’s ‘quality football’ too much for Man City
nbc_pl_2robbies_livbrentford_251028.jpg
13:48
Identifying Liverpool’s glaring issues this season
nbc_ffhh_qbwaiver_251028.jpg
09:09
Lawrence, Darnold lead QB waiver wire picks
nbc_pl_2robbies_ezearsenal_251028.jpg
11:09
Eze ‘brings something different’ to Arsenal
nbc_ffhh_deepleaguewaiver_251028.jpg
05:23
Vikings’ McCarthy a solid stash for deep leagues
nbc_nba_dkpick6_251028.jpg
04:24
Take overs on Brunson, LaVine, Powell
nbc_pl_arssetpiecegoals_251028.jpg
03:01
Every Arsenal set-piece goal through Matchweek 9