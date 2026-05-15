How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s WNBA game

This Sunday afternoon, the WNBA returns to NBC for the first time since 2002 and debuts on Peacock, with an exciting doubleheader. The action starts at 1:30 PM ET when A’ja Wilson and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces take on Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena. Then, at 6:00 PM ET, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host 2026 WNBA No. 8 overall pick, Flau’jae Johnson, and the Seattle Storm on Peacock and NBCSN. See below for additional information on how to watch both games.

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Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Game Preview:

The Aces may have won the title last season, but they enter 2026 with a chip on their shoulder.

“We’re not complacent, but we have this vibe about us that is like we still have unfinished business,” Wilson said during training camp.

“I feel like I still could give more than what I gave last year, and I think that’s what makes us so talented. We have some amazing basketball players on this team — future hall of famers—, but I think our mindset of how we approach the game is really different this year, and I love it.”

Last season’s championship marked the franchise’s third title in four seasons since Becky Hammon took over as head coach (2022, 2023, 2025). Wilson also made WNBA history by becoming the first player to win MVP, Finals MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

But the Aces are still striving for more.

“Our theme this year is ‘The Standard’. We want to be the standard when it comes to our playing, and when people watch us, there should be a separation,” said the reigning WNBA MVP and two-time Finals MVP.

“That’s what I want to prove. I want people to say, ‘When the Aces play, it’s not like when these other teams play.’”

In their first season under head coach Karl Smesko, the Dream won a franchise-record 30 games, finishing first in the Eastern Conference and third in the WNBA. But Atlanta was eliminated by the Fever in the playoffs, marking its third straight first-round exit.

Now, the Dream look to take the next step with a new weapon in their arsenal: Angel Reese. Atlanta acquired the two-time All-Star in exchange for two first-round picks in 2027 and 2028. Can she help take Atlanta to the next level?

“She brings that fire that we’re missing,” said Jordin Canada. “You can tell when she’s playing defense, she’s locked in. You feel that energy, that spark, and I think that’s what we were missing last year — the fire, grit, toughness, and physicality.”

“I think I’m living the dream. “Reese said of this new chapter. “Everything happens for a reason. People are in your life for a reason or a season. I’ve had opportunities to continue to elevate in ways I never thought I would.

“I wanted to go to Chicago, and I appreciated my time there. But being able to have this next step — where the organization really wanted me to be here — and being surrounded by players, and coaches that really love me and want to see me get better and shine… off the court, I feel so supported.

“I’ve been through a lot of things, and when I come to this gym, it just feels like a breath of fresh air. I don’t have to think about anything. My phone is down, my mind is strictly on basketball, and this is something I really, really wanted. I’m just really grateful.”

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream:

When: Sunday, May 17

Sunday, May 17 Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Weekly Preview: Angel Reese makes home debut against Aces

What other WNBA games are on Peacock this Sunday?

Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever - 6:00 PM ET on Peacock and NBCSN

How to watch the WNBA on Peacock:

Peacock will stream nationally televised WNBA regular‑season games that air across NBC, as well as Peacock exclusives. These include 22 national WNBA games per season shared across Peacock and NBC. Peacock will also stream select WNBA Playoff games. See below for the full schedule.

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2026 WNBA on NBC and Peacock Regular Season Schedule

Date Time Matchup 10/4/2026 3:30 PM Semifinals - Game 1 10/7/2026 9:30 PM Semifinals - Game 2 10/9/2026 7:00 PM Semifinals - Game 3 10/11/2026 3:30 PM Semifinals - Game 4* 10/14/2026 7:00 PM Semifinals - Game 5* 10/17/2026 3:30 PM Finals - Game 1 10/24/2026 3:30 PM Finals - Game 4

Who are the on-air talent for WNBA coverage?

Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller will serve as studio analysts; Maria Taylor and LaChina Robinson as studio hosts; LaChina Robinson and Sarah Kustok as game analysts; and Zora Stephenson, Noah Eagle, and Michael Grady as play-by-play voices. Ashley ShahAhmadi, Jordan Cornette, and Caroline Pineda as courtside reporters.

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What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.