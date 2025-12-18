American Century Investments® — Title Sponsor

Bringing New Meaning to Healthy Returns

Business as usual? Not here. We believe managing money is personal. And it starts with putting people first and focusing on results for all our clients: financial advisors, individual investors and institutions.

This client-centric approach began over 66 years ago with a founder who believed if we make people successful, they will make us successful. It’s still how all 1,400+ of us, across eight global offices, judge ourselves today. But it doesn’t stop there.

The Better We Do for You, the More We Can Do for Everyone

We have another motivation that’s like none other in financial services: support medical research aimed at defeating diseases that touch all of us. Like cancer. Alzheimer’s.

Now, we have two powerful purposes: help clients succeed financially and support life-changing medical research. That’s possible because of our uncommon controlling owner, the Stowers Institute for Medical Research. In practice, it means directing 40% of our profits* to help uncover causes, treatments and prevention of devasting illnesses.

Ultimately, it means how we invest matters—not only for you but for the whole world. When you invest with us, you become part of this unique story. Read on to learn what else sets us apart.

Performance-Focused for 60 Years

Our investment culture has a common goal: Deliver superior, long-term, risk-adjusted performance. How do we do it? Teamwork. Top professionals with diverse backgrounds, talents and views manage each product.

Pure Play Business Model

Investment management is our sole business focus. It’s what we do. That means no other businesses can spread us too thin or compete for the time we spend investing for and serving you.

Privately Controlled and Independent

With no quarterly earnings pressure, our ownership structure allows us to keep a long-term view. And it lets us think independently. We question. Debate. And work to create strategies that can solve and empower.

Together, let’s imagine what investing can be–and mean to our world.

*Dividends to the Stowers Institute have totaled over $2 billion since 2000.