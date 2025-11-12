American Century Championship - Sponsors
Meet the sponsors and producers of the biggest event in celebrity sports —
THE AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
Investing for Your Tomorrows and Everyone Else’s Too
American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager with a powerful vision: help clients all over the world achieve financial success. And for 66 years, its performance-first focus has not waivered—but that’s not the end of the story. The firm is also inspired by its responsibility to the world with 40% of its profits supporting breakthrough medical research aimed at finding cures that touch all of us.
We’d like to thank ...
The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority
The LTVA is the destination sponsor and the official source of inspiration and information on entertainment, activities, vacation and event planning. Log on at visitlaketahoe.com.
Harrah’s & Harvey’s Casino Resort
As Host Hotels for the American Century Championship, they set the standard for Red Carpet treatment and guest hospitality. You’ll agree it’s the place to be after a day at Edgewood Tahoe.
NBC Sports & Milthorpe Sports LLC
Producing an annual event of this magnitude requires the commitment of top-of-the-line management, and this team is the best of the best.
Edgewood Tahoe
There is no better venue for the No. 1 Celebrity Sports Event in the USA. The American Century Championship and Edgewood Tahoe are a marriage made in heaven.
The 400+ Tournament Volunteers
Our dedicated volunteers are the Heart & Soul of Tahoe Celebrity Golf Week. They make it all happen.
American Century Investments
They make Tahoe Celebrity Golf Week and the esteemed American Century Championship a reality. They are First Class — all the way.