American Century Championship - Sponsors

We’d like to thank ...

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority

The LTVA is the destination sponsor and the official source of inspiration and information on entertainment, activities, vacation and event planning. Log on at visitlaketahoe.com.

Harrah’s & Harvey’s Casino Resort

As Host Hotels for the American Century Championship, they set the standard for Red Carpet treatment and guest hospitality. You’ll agree it’s the place to be after a day at Edgewood Tahoe.

NBC Sports & Milthorpe Sports LLC

Producing an annual event of this magnitude requires the commitment of top-of-the-line management, and this team is the best of the best.

Edgewood Tahoe

There is no better venue for the No. 1 Celebrity Sports Event in the USA. The American Century Championship and Edgewood Tahoe are a marriage made in heaven.

The 400+ Tournament Volunteers

Our dedicated volunteers are the Heart & Soul of Tahoe Celebrity Golf Week. They make it all happen.

American Century Investments

They make Tahoe Celebrity Golf Week and the esteemed American Century Championship a reality. They are First Class — all the way.