Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Robert Suarez joins Braves’ bullpen, Pete Alonso lands with Orioles
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NCAA Football: Miami at Pittsburgh
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Texas A&M Playoff prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_chet_251211.jpg
Holmgren’s efficiency boosting fantasy output
nbc_roto_victor_251211.jpg
Spurs’ Wembanyama aims for Saturday return vs. OKC
nbc_dlb_philliprivers_251211.jpg
Can Rivers be a ‘spark of hope’ for Colts?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
American Century Championship - Sponsors

Meet the sponsors and producers of the biggest event in celebrity sports —

THE AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

American Century Investments logo

Investing for Your Tomorrows and Everyone Else’s Too

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager with a powerful vision: help clients all over the world achieve financial success. And for 66 years, its performance-first focus has not waivered—but that’s not the end of the story. The firm is also inspired by its responsibility to the world with 40% of its profits supporting breakthrough medical research aimed at finding cures that touch all of us.

Thank you to all of our 2025 Tournament Sponsors!

We’d like to thank ...

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority
The LTVA is the destination sponsor and the official source of inspiration and information on entertainment, activities, vacation and event planning. Log on at visitlaketahoe.com.

Harrah’s & Harvey’s Casino Resort
As Host Hotels for the American Century Championship, they set the standard for Red Carpet treatment and guest hospitality. You’ll agree it’s the place to be after a day at Edgewood Tahoe.

NBC Sports & Milthorpe Sports LLC
Producing an annual event of this magnitude requires the commitment of top-of-the-line management, and this team is the best of the best.

Edgewood Tahoe
There is no better venue for the No. 1 Celebrity Sports Event in the USA. The American Century Championship and Edgewood Tahoe are a marriage made in heaven.

The 400+ Tournament Volunteers
Our dedicated volunteers are the Heart & Soul of Tahoe Celebrity Golf Week. They make it all happen.

American Century Investments
They make Tahoe Celebrity Golf Week and the esteemed American Century Championship a reality. They are First Class — all the way.