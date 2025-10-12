 Skip navigation
Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/01e02c9/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5247x2951+0+322/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F66%2F00%2F9315eb0641c98d41fb3e506b572a%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1860325970
Field, format, TV times for PNC, featuring Tiger and Charlie Woods
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Dak Prescott
Vikings vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/52f6f50/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5889x3313+0+307/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F90%2Faa%2F12d608ba486084290a13a8d378b8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2191105674
PNC Championship: Full list of team winners through the years
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpfuturepgatoursched_251210.jpg
What could a future PGA Tour schedule look like?
nbc_dps_paulfinebaum_251210.jpg
Finebaum on ND’s CFP snub, Kiffin’s move to LSU
nbc_dps_dominiquefoxworth_251210.jpg
Foxworth: Packers, Rams are ‘Super Bowl caliber’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

TV / Streaming Schedule

All three rounds of the American Century Championship will be live on Peacock
All NBC coverage can be found on the NBC Sports App

Friday July 11
4:00-6:00P ETAmerican Century Championship Round 1 – LivePeacock
8:00-10:00P ETAmerican Century Championship Round 1 – TapeGolf Channel
Saturday July 12
2:30-6:00P ETAmerican Century Championship Round 2 – LiveNBC, Peacock
Sunday July 13
2:30-6:00P ETAmerican Century Championship Final Round – LiveNBC, Peacock