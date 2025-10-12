TV / Streaming Schedule
All three rounds of the American Century Championship will be live on Peacock
All NBC coverage can be found on the NBC Sports App
|Friday July 11
|4:00-6:00P ET
|American Century Championship Round 1 – Live
|Peacock
|8:00-10:00P ET
|American Century Championship Round 1 – Tape
|Golf Channel
|Saturday July 12
|2:30-6:00P ET
|American Century Championship Round 2 – Live
|NBC, Peacock
|Sunday July 13
|2:30-6:00P ET
|American Century Championship Final Round – Live
|NBC, Peacock