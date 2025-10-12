TV / Streaming Schedule

All three rounds of the American Century Championship will be live on Peacock

All NBC coverage can be found on the NBC Sports App

Friday July 11 4:00-6:00P ET American Century Championship Round 1 – Live Peacock 8:00-10:00P ET American Century Championship Round 1 – Tape Golf Channel Saturday July 12 2:30-6:00P ET American Century Championship Round 2 – Live NBC, Peacock Sunday July 13 2:30-6:00P ET American Century Championship Final Round – Live NBC, Peacock