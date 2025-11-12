Join us for the 2026 American Century Championship!

TICKETS WILL GO ON SALE ON APRIL 1, 2026

All tickets will be sold online

Please note: ACC tickets are ONLY sold through Eventbrite. Tickets from other vendors may not be valid.

Wednesday & Thursday (Pro-Am Days) – $50 each Day

Friday-Sunday (Round 1-3) – $60 each Day

*Limited Number of General Admission Tickets Available Each Day* (Online Only)

Grounds Badge $175 (Valid Wednesday-Sunday)

Active Duty, Reservists, National Guard, Military Retirees, and Veterans receive one complimentary ticket and one complimentary guest ticket for either Wednesday or Thursday. Click Here for Offer

All Sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

No re-entry with a daily ticket.

Ages 10 and under are FREE with a paying adult (one child per adult)

**Click here for Bag Policy**

Lodging and Local Information

Find lodging, dining, entertainment and a variety of local activities at visitlaketahoe.com.