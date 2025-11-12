American Century Championship - Local Info

Lake Tahoe is a can’t-miss destination. Whether you’re in search of a fun family vacation or an all-out mountain adventure, there are plenty of awe and then some things to do in Lake Tahoe year round. From spectacular hiking and biking, to water sports and sunbathing, to simply soaking up the fresh mountain air, summer is the season to get outside in Lake Tahoe.

The links below will direct you to some of Visit Lake Tahoe’s most useful pages for planning your time in Tahoe. For More Info, go to VisitLakeTahoe.com