American Century Championship - Course Information

Set along the south shore of beautiful Lake Tahoe, Edgewood Tahoe is one of the most scenic golf courses in the world. Designed by George Fazio and opened in 1968, Edgewood has been rated as one of the country’s Top 100 courses through the years by Golf Digest, Golf Magazine, Golfweek, with annual ranking as one of Nevada’s best by all three publications. Challenging yet fair, the course offers four sets of tees ranging in length from a demanding 7,555 yards to 5,567 yards, (ACC tournament yardage is 6,709 yards, par 72) with most holes framed by towering Ponderosa Pines, water on 11 holes, and lightning fast, undulating greens.

Throughout its storied history, Edgewood Tahoe has played host to a variety of major golf events, including the 55th annual U.S. Public Links Championship in 1980, the first U.S.G.A. event to be held in Nevada. Jodie Mudd, a junior at Georgia Southern College was the winner. The U.S.G.A. returned to Edgewood Tahoe in 1985 for the U.S. Senior Open Championship, where Miller Barber captured the title as the only player in the field to break par on the course’s demanding layout. Making birdie on three of the first four holes of the final round, Barber’s 3-under-par total bested Roberto De Vicenzo by four strokes for Barber’s second consecutive Senior Open title. This championship happened to be the first Senior Open to be televised.

Since 1990, Edgewood Tahoe has been the exclusive home of the American Century Championship. Each year, this star-studded event features some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. Recognized as the country’s premier celebrity golf competition, stars have featured 2023 champion Stephen Curry, Justin Timberlake, Wayne Gretsky, Michael Jordan, John Elway, Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Annika Sorenstam, Jerry Rice, Aaron Rodgers, and countless Hall of Famers, All-Stars and All-Pros among its hundreds of participants.

Sponsored by American Century Investments since 1998 and featured annually on NBC Sports, the American Century Championship is an event for the entire family. The 2024 Championship is July 10-14.