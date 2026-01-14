American Century Championship - Spectator Information
What is the American Century Championship?
The 36th annual American Century Championship. This made-for-TV event owned and broadcast by NBC Sports is the premier celebrity golf tournament, which also raises funds for local and national charities. The event features a record purse of $750,000. The tournament is a 54-hole modified Stableford format that features some of sports’ and entertainment’s greatest celebrities.
American Century Investments is the title sponsor of the tournament.
When is the event?
Wednesday-Thursday: Celeb-Am & Practice Rounds
Friday-Sunday: American Century Championship: Rounds 1-3
Where is the event?
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course:
Highway 50 at Lake Parkway
South Lake Tahoe, Nevada
Who will be competing?
More than 80 of the biggest sports and entertainment stars. Celebrities who have previously appeared include Steph Curry, Charles Barkley, Aaron Rodgers, Ray Romano, John Elway, Jerry Rice, Tony Romo, and Justin Timberlake.
What is the Prize Money?
Total Purse – $750,000
First Prize – $150,000
Second Prize – $70,000
Third Prize – $40,000
Fourth Prize – $30,000
Fifth Prize – $25,000
Spectator Gate Hours
MAIN ENTRANCE:
Tuesday: Golf Course Closed To The Public
Wednesday – Thursday: 8:00A-4:00P
Friday – Sunday: 7:00A-2:00P
RE-ENTRY NOT ALLOWED WITH DAILY TICKETS
Tickets
All tickets must be purchased online in advance. No Tickets are sold at the entrance gate
Tickets go on sale APRIL 1, 2025
Wednesday Thru Thursday: $40.00 per day
Friday Thru Sunday: $50.00 per day
NOTE: Ages 10 and under FREE with a paying adult; one child per adult
Will Call
Will Call is located at the main spectator entrance.
Hours:
Wednesday-Thursday 8:00am-4:00pm
Friday-Sunday 7:00am-2:00pm
Tickets Sold HERE
Military & Veteran Ticket Offer HERE
Volunteer Info
2025 Volunteer Registration is now CLOSED
Inclement Weather Policy for Spectators
Please observe all scoreboards/message boards for the WEATHER WARNING sign. This sign will appear in advance of inclement weather moving into the area. When the sign appears, you are advised to take precautions even before play is suspended. Suspension of play will be signaled by the sounding of an air horn or similar alert. You should seek shelter immediately upon hearing the alert. During periods of inclement weather, you should avoid the following: bodies of water, hilltops and high places, isolated trees, bleachers, open areas, & wire fences/metal.
Conduct, Customs and Etiquette
Please be advised of the following standards of conduct and etiquette: Everyone is requested to display traditional customs of etiquette, decorum and behavior, and to obey all Tournament policies, signs and verbal instructions of Tournament Officials. Protests of all types are forbidden. For security purposes, all ticket purchasers and holders consent to the reasonable inspection of his/her person and property before entering and/or on the grounds. Refusal of such an inspection or possession of prohibited items will result in exclusion/removal. Everyone is requested to observe the list of prohibited items.
Mobile Device / Cell Phone Policy
Devices must be on silent at all times, flash may not be used
Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week.
Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g. personal social media); no commercial use.
No livestreaming or real-time coverage (e.g. no shot-by-shot coverage)
Data use (e.g. texting) is permitted in all areas throughout the tournament week Phone calls are allowed only in designated areas
Please be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddie or media
Service Animal Policy
Trained service animals are welcome in all ticketed accessible areas of the venue where the guest using the service animal is allowed. The work or tasks performed by the service animal must be directly related to the guest’s disability.
Animals that solely provide emotional support or companionship to a guest will not be permitted inside the venue.
Service animals must always remain by the handler’s side and be harnessed, leashed, or tethered. If such devices interfere with the service animal’s work or if the handler’s disability prevents their use, the handler must maintain control of the animal through voice, signals, or other effective means. Service animals must be housebroken and guests with service animals are responsible for always cleaning up after their animals.
Guests with service animals are solely responsible for the animal’s appropriate behavior toward other guests and American Century Championship personnel. Guests with service animals are fully responsible and liable for any damage or injury caused by their service animals. Any service animal that exhibits aggressive behavior will be excluded from the event.
Spectator Safety
Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. Wear headgear for protection from the sun. Use sunscreen or sun block. Wear tennis shoes or soft-soled shoes. Do not wear spiked golf shoes. Familiarize yourself with the first aid location (by the 15th Tee). Wear comfortable and appropriate clothing for the weather. NOTICE: Please take all your belongings with you at the end of the day. Belongings left overnight are not the responsibility of the tournament and may be removed by course maintenance and discarded.
Approved Items Video
Need help figuring out which items are approved to bring to the course? This video can help
Clear Bag Policy
Please note the Tournament has gone to a Clear Bag Policy Only. Any clear bag up to the size of a backpack is permitted. This includes purses. No purses unless they are clear.
Notes:
- There is not a tent to check items, so you will be asked to return all unauthorized items to your car before you can enter the gates.
- The tournament is not responsible for personal items left unattended.
- “Point and Shoot” digital cameras are allowed all days of the tournament. No removable lenses are permitted.
- Each spectator may bring one (1) 16 oz bottle water and one (1) 3oz bottle of hand sanitizer.
- Small folding chairs are allowed. Visual guide below:
Prohibited Items and Restrictions
This will be strictly enforced and items may be confiscated.
The Following Items Are Prohibited:
- Sports Memorabilia or Collectibles (jerseys must be worn)
- One Hat allowed to be worn, extra hats not allowed
- Baseballs, basketballs, footballs, hockey pucks, trading cards
- Video Recorders, radios, TV’s
- Cameras with removeable lens, Go Pros
- Alcoholic beverages
- Lawn or oversize chairs
- Beverage containers/coolers
- Signs or banners
- Ladders/Periscopes/Selfie Sticks
- Walkie Talkies/horns/whistles/noise machines
- Bicycles must remain outside the gates
- Segways, scooters, skateboards and hoverboards
- Drones/laser pointers
- Pets, except for service animals
- Weapons of any kind MAY NOT enter the tournament including, but not limited to, firearms and knives.
- Any items deemed unlawful or dangerous by the ACC Security Officials
THERE WILL BE NO BAG CHECK OR CAMERA CHECK AT THE COURSE. YOU WILL BE FORCED TO LEAVE ILLEGAL ITEMS IN YOUR CAR
Permitted Items Cheat Sheet
Lost & Found
Lost and found will be in the Tournament Office, located behind the 7th green. Items may be picked up prior to 5pm each day.
Autograph Policy
A limited number of autographs will be available at the celebrity’s discretion. Please limit requests to before and after play. Autographs are not permitted during the round.
Parking
There is no on-site parking at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Paid parking is available at all casinos.
Driving Directions
Handicap Parking
Handicap parking is in the Golden Nugget Parking lot, on a first come basis. Wheelchair access vehicles are permitted entry into the Tournament office compound. Both areas require proper handicap vehicle identification, placards, and matching ownership. W-T $50, F-S $75.
Bike Parking
Free Bicycle Parking is available at the following times:
• Wednesday, 7/9, 7 am – 6 pm
• Thursday, 7/10, 7 am – 6 pm
• Friday, 7/11, 7 am – 5 pm
• Saturday, 7/12, 7 am – 5 pm
• Sunday, 7/13, 7 am – 4 pm
Ride Sharing / Taxis
Ride share and taxi drop off and pick up locations will be designated outside the main entrance to Edgewood. These vehicles will not be allowed through the Edgewood entrance gate during tournament hours of 6 am to 6 pm, Wednesday July 9 through Sunday July 13 Passengers in ride share vehicles and taxis are reminded to be aware of the tournament’s clear bag policy and not to bring prohibited items in the vehicle. There is no checked bag or storage area for prohibited items.