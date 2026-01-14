American Century Championship - Spectator Information

Trained service animals are welcome in all ticketed accessible areas of the venue where the guest using the service animal is allowed. The work or tasks performed by the service animal must be directly related to the guest’s disability.

Animals that solely provide emotional support or companionship to a guest will not be permitted inside the venue.

Service animals must always remain by the handler’s side and be harnessed, leashed, or tethered. If such devices interfere with the service animal’s work or if the handler’s disability prevents their use, the handler must maintain control of the animal through voice, signals, or other effective means. Service animals must be housebroken and guests with service animals are responsible for always cleaning up after their animals.

Guests with service animals are solely responsible for the animal’s appropriate behavior toward other guests and American Century Championship personnel. Guests with service animals are fully responsible and liable for any damage or injury caused by their service animals. Any service animal that exhibits aggressive behavior will be excluded from the event.