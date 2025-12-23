 Skip navigation
American Century Championship - Event Archives

Past Results

American Century Championship - 2025 Results
And the Winner is . . .Joe Pavelski! After six top ten finishes, The ninth time in Tahoe is the charm for the recently retired NHL All-Star. Pavelski headed into the final round tied for the lead with Taylor Twellman and with a history of not being able to close out the final day. After a rough start to his round, 3 Over thru two, Pavelski found another gear and was 7 UNDER PAR in his next 16 holes to run away with the trophy. The day was capped of with a walk off eagle on the final hole and a jump in the lake.