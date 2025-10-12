American Century Championship - Event Schedule
The American Century Championship team will bring you live tournament scoring, exclusive photos and video interviews.
All events take place at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
(All Times Pacific & Approximate)
Wednesday, July 9
8:00 a.m. — Celeb-Am & Practice Rounds
Thursday, July 10
8:00 a.m. — Celeb-Am & Practice Rounds
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. — Korbel Long Drive Challenge, 16 Tee
Friday, July 11
7:45 a.m. — American Century Championship First Round
~3:30 p.m. — Korbel Hole-In-One Contest, 17th Hole
Saturday, July 12
7:45 a.m. — American Century Championship Second Round
Sunday, July 13
7:45 a.m. — American Century Championship Final Round
3:00 p.m. — Winner’s Trophy Presentation, 18 Green