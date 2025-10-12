American Century Championship - Event Schedule

The American Century Championship team will bring you live tournament scoring, exclusive photos and video interviews.

All events take place at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course

(All Times Pacific & Approximate)

Wednesday, July 9

8:00 a.m. — Celeb-Am & Practice Rounds

Thursday, July 10

8:00 a.m. — Celeb-Am & Practice Rounds

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. — Korbel Long Drive Challenge, 16 Tee

Friday, July 11

7:45 a.m. — American Century Championship First Round

~3:30 p.m. — Korbel Hole-In-One Contest, 17th Hole

Saturday, July 12

7:45 a.m. — American Century Championship Second Round

Sunday, July 13

7:45 a.m. — American Century Championship Final Round

3:00 p.m. — Winner’s Trophy Presentation, 18 Green