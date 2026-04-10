Diamondbacks at Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 10

The Arizona Diamondbacks (7-6) and the Philadelphia Phillies (6-6) meet up on ESPN for the start of a three-game series in Philadelphia.

Arizona has won two straight games and four of the past five contests. The Diamondbacks continue this nine-game road trip with Philadelphia, then Baltimore before going back. Arizona ranks 21st in batting average (.224), with the third-fewest homers (8), and second-most doubles (28). The pitching staff ranks top 15 in ERA (3.67), WHIP (1.20), and OBA (.232).

Philadelphia has lost two consecutive games and three of the previous four as they return home. The Phillies pitching staff has struggled with a 4.21 ERA (21st) and .264 OBA (27th) and so has the hitters. Philadelphia is batting .220 (23rd) and 89 hits (T-24th) over 12 games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Arizona Diamondbacks (+143), Philadelphia Phillies (-186)

Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-136), Phillies -1.5 (+113)

Total: 8.5

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Phillies

Friday’s pitching matchup (April 10): Michael Soroka vs. Jesus Luzardo

Phillies: Jesus Luzardo

2026 stats: 12.2 IP, 1-1, 4.97 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 18 Ks, 1 BB

Diamondbacks: Michael Soroka

2026 Stats: 10.0 IP, 2-0, 0.90 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 13 Ks, 4 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!

The Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll is hitting .333 with 14 hits and 29 total bases over 42 at-bats

is hitting .333 with 14 hits and 29 total bases over 42 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas is hitting .114 with four hits and nine strikeouts over 35 at-bats

is hitting .114 with four hits and nine strikeouts over 35 at-bats The Phillies’ Justin Crawford is hitting .306 with 11 hits and 13 total bases over 36 at-bats

is hitting .306 with 11 hits and 13 total bases over 36 at-bats The Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber is hitting .195 with 10 hits, 19 strikeouts, and 11 walks over 41 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Phillies

The Diamondbacks are an MLB-best 10-3 ATS this season

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 3-9 ATS this season

The Diamondbacks are an 8-4-1 to the Over this season

The Phillies are 6-5-1 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Phillies

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Phillies.

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.5

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