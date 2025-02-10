Hawks vs. Magic Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 10

It’s Monday, February 10, and the Atlanta Hawks (25-28) and Orlando Magic (26-28) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Magic are looking to make it two consecutive wins at home and three wins in their last four games overall against the Hawks. Orlando knocked off the visiting Spurs Saturday night 112-111. Franz Wagner led the Magic with 33 points. Atlanta is also riding a modest two-game win streak having most recently knocked off the Wizards Saturday night in Washington 125-111. Trae Young had 35 points and 14 assists to pace the Hawks.

The Hawks are currently 13-15 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Magic have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Hawks vs. Magic live today

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Game odds for Hawks vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Hawks (+179), Magic (-217)

Spread: Magic -5.5

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 109.51, and the Magic 112.38.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Hawks vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at -5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Magic on Monday

The Hawks have won their last 4 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division opposition

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Magic and the Hawks have stayed under the Total

The Hawks have covered in 6 of their last 8 road games

The Magic have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

