Knicks vs Mavericks Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineup, Betting Trends and Stats

New York and Dallas meet on ESPN as Jalen Brunson and Kyrie Irving headline this matchup.

Dallas is 10-8 on the year and has won five of the past six games despite dealing with injuries to Luka Doncic, Klay Thompson, and Dereck Lively. Thompson and Lively are expected to play, but Doncic is out for a fourth-straight game. The Mavericks are 2-1 in the last three games with an OT loss to the Heat (123-118) in Miami. This is the fourth game in six days for Dallas.

New York is 10-7 and has won five of the previous six games, but unlike Dallas, they’ve been healthy throughout. The Knicks lone loss came at Utah (121-106) in surprising fashion. New York will play its fourth game in seven days, so the Knicks have a slight rest advantage here in the first meeting of the season.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Knicks @ Mavericks

● Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM ET

● Site: American Airlines Center

● City: Dallas, TX

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for New York @ Dallas

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Moneyline: New York Knicks (-180), Dallas Mavericks (+150)

● Spread: New York -4 (-110)

● Total: 233.5

Probable starting lineups for Dallas and New York

· New York Knicks (10-7)

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Mikal Bridges

SF Josh Hart

PF Og Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

· Dallas Mavericks (10-8)

PG Kyrie Irving -- Luka Doncic is out

SG Klay Thompson

SF Naji Marshall

PF P.J. Washington

C Dereck Lively (questionable)

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks @ Mavericks

Dallas is 9-8-1 ATS this season and 10-8 to the Over.

Dallas is 5-4 ATS as the home team, but all came as a favorite.

New York is 8-8-1 ATS this season and 5-5 as a road team.

The Knicks are 10-7 to the Over, ranking 6th-best.

Kyrie Irving has 19, 27 and 32 points in the last three games.

Jalen Brunson had a season-high 17 assists to go along with 23 points last week.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 15 rebounds last game.

Josh Hart has recorded at least 12 points in six straight games.

Notable Player Props for Knicks @ Mavericks

Highest Point Props

Kyrie Irving O/U 28.5 Points

Jalen Brunson O/U 24.5 Points

Karl-Anthony Towns O/U 24.5 Points

Klay Thompson O/U 16.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Karl-Anthony Towns O/U 11.5 Rebounds

P.J. Washington O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Josh Hart O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Jalen Brunson O/U 8.5 Assists

Josh Hart O/U 6.5 Assists

Kyrie Irving O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Knicks @ Mavericks

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Jalen Brunson to go Over 32.5 Points + Assists against the Mavericks:

“Jalen Brunson has been on quite the run recently as the Knicks’ primary ball-handler. In the last seven games, Brunson has recorded seven or more assists every game and scored at least 23 points in six of those contests. During this run, Brunson has averaged 25.8 points and 10.1 assists per game (35.9 P+A).

In the last three games without Luka Doncic, the Mavericks allowed 120.7 points per game (25th), 30.7 assists per game (25th), 24.0 free-throw attempts (25th), and 37.6% from three (22nd). Brunson has averaged 20.3 potential assists and 18.0 field goal attempts per game in his last three outings.

With or without Donic, Dallas hasn’t played good defense this season and I don’t expect it to start here. Brunson used to play Dallas and this is a nationally televised game to keep the Knicks’ hot streak alive. I like Brunson Over 32.5 Points + Assists up to 33.5.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Knicks and the Mavericks:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Dallas on the ML (+150)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Dallas +4 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 233.5 points

