Lakers vs. Mavericks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for January 7

It’s Tuesday, January 7, and the Los Angeles Lakers (20-15) and the Dallas Mavericks (20-16) are all set to square off from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Mavericks have lost 5 straight and have lost by double digits in each of the last 4 games. Last night they lost in Memphis 119-104. No Luka and no Kyrie last night (and they are not expected to dress tonight). P.J. Washington had 17 points and 10 boards in the loss. The Lakers hold a definite rest advantage tonight. Their modest 2-game win streak was snapped Sunday in Houston, 119-115. Anthony Davis poured in 30 and grabbed 13 rebounds in the loss for LA.

The Lakers are currently 8-10 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Mavericks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Lakers vs. Mavericks live today

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Time: 7:30 pm EST

Site: American Airlines Center

City: Dallas, TX

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Lakers vs. Mavericks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Los Angeles Lakers (-191), Dallas Mavericks (+160)

Spread: Lakers -4.5

Over/Under: 223.5 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 113.23, and the Mavericks 110.88.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Lakers vs. Mavericks game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & Mavericks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +4.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +4.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. Mavericks on Tuesday

The Lakers have won four of their last five games against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

The average total game score (226.1) in the Lakers’ last 10 games is OVER this game’s current Total (219.4)

The Lakers have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

The Mavericks have won 12 of their last 20 home games

