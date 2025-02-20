Magic at Hawks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 20

It’s Thursday, February 20, and the Orlando Magic (27-29) and Atlanta Hawks (26-29) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

This is the first game back after the All-Star Break for each of these clubs. The hawks won three of their final four prior to the Break. Their lone loss was at MSG in OT to the Knicks, 149-148. Orlando has won two of their last three. The lone loss was to these Atlanta Hawks, 112-106 two Mondays ago.

The Magic are currently 10-19 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Hawks have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Hawks live today

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Game odds for Magic vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Orlando Magic (-122), Atlanta Hawks (+103)

Spread: Magic -1.5

Over/Under: 222 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 111.41, and the Hawks 110.63.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Magic vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at -1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 222.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Hawks on Thursday

The Hawks have won 5 straight divisional matchups

6 of the Magic’s last 8 road matchups against the Hawks have stayed under the Total

The Magic are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games on the road

The Magic’s last 4 games against the Hawks have stayed under the Total

