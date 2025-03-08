Magic vs. Bucks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 8

It’s Saturday, March 8, and the Orlando Magic (29-35) and Milwaukee Bucks (36-25) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Magic are currently 11-19 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Bucks have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. Milwaukee is 3-0 against Orlando this season with wins of 3, 5, and 29 points.

Orlando has lost five straight games and six of the past seven, while Milwaukee won four straight and eight of the past nine games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Bucks live today

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Magic vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Magic (+236), Bucks (-292)

Spread: Bucks -7.5

Over/Under: 217.5 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 107.88, and the Bucks 110.79.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Magic vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under between the Bucks and Magic:

“This is the fourth meeting of the season between these teams and we can expect a slower tempo after Orlando was gassed up by Chicago in a loss. The Magic are not playing quality ball right now and they’ve struggled offensively in all three meetings with the Bucks this year, so I would lean the Under.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Bucks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 216.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Bucks on Saturday

The Bucks have won their last 4 games at home, while the Magic have lost 5 in a row

The Bucks’ last 3 home games versus the Magic have gone over the Total

The Bucks have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games against teams with worse records

The Bucks have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

