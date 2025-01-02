Pacers vs. Heat Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for January 2

It’s Thursday, January 2, and the Indiana Pacers (16-18) and the Miami Heat (17-14) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

Indiana has won just one of their last four games losing most recently New Year’s Eve at home to the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami rang in the New Year with a 119-108 win at home over the Pelicans. Tyler Herro scored 32 to lead the Heat.

The Pacers are currently 8-12 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Heat have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers at Heat live today

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Time: 7:30 pm EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Pacers at Heat

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Indiana Pacers (+105), Miami Heat (-125)

Spread: Heat -1.5

Over/Under: 226 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 112.63, and the Heat 113.42.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Pacers at Heat game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers at Heat game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at -1.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at -1.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 226.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers at Heat on Thursday

The Heat defeated the Pacers by 13 in their only meeting this season

The Heat are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games as a home favorite

The Heat have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Eastern Conference teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline, and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)