Timberwolves vs. Heat Predictions: Odds, expert picks, predictions, recent stats, trends, best bets March 7

It’s Friday, March 7, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-29) and Miami Heat (29-32) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Timberwolves are currently 18-15 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Heat have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. Miami won the first meeting 95-94 back on Nov. 10.

The Timberwolves won three straight games against the Suns, 76ers, and Hornets, while Miami is 3-2 over the past five games with four and five-point losses to Cleveland and New York.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Heat live today

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Timberwolves (-173), Heat (+145)

Spread: Timberwolves -4

Over/Under: 215 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 108.77, and the Heat 106.68.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Timberwolves vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under 215.5 between Miami and Minnesota:

“The first meeting of the season between the two, neither team reached 100 points as the result was a 95-94 Miami win. Over the last three games, Miami and Minnesota rank second and third with 106.0 and 106.7 points per game allowed and in the last 10 games, they both rank top 12. Neither of these teams plays at a tempo that screams Over, so I could only look at the Under.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 215.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Heat on Friday

The Timberwolves have won their last 3 games as the favorite

The Over is 35-29 in Timberwolves’ games this season

The Heat have covered in their last 5 games

The Timberwolves have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

