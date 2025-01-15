Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds, predictions, expert picks, stats, and trends, for January 15

It’s Wednesday, January 15, and the Golden State Warriors (19-20) and Minnesota Timberwolves (21-18) are all set to square off from Target Center in Minneapolis.

This is a game featuring teams going in opposite directions. Steph Curry and co. have lost four of their last five including a humbling 104-101 loss Monday in Toronto. Golden State now sits 12th in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves come into the game fresh off a 41-point performance from Anthony Edwards in a 120-106 win in Washington against the Wizards. Minnesota has won four of their last five.

The Warriors are currently 9-10 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Timberwolves have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves live today

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Target Center

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Warriors vs. Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Warriors (+185), Timberwolves (-225)

Warriors (+185), Timberwolves (-225) Spread: Timberwolves -5.5

Timberwolves -5.5 Over/Under: 215 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 106.54, and the Timberwolves 109.4.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Warriors vs. Timberwolves game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Timberwolves game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 215.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Timberwolves on Wednesday

In 2 wins against the Timberwolves this season the Warriors’ average winning margin is +9

The UNDER is 16-11 in the Warriors’ matchups against Western Conference teams this season

The Timberwolves are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games as a favorite

The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 on the road against Northwest Division teams

