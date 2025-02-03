Wizards vs. Hornets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 3

It’s Monday, February 3, and the Washington Wizards (7-41) take the court in Charlotte tonight against the Hornets (12-34) following the rarest of occasions…a win.

Saturday, Washington snapped their 21-game losing streak with a 105-103 win in Minneapolis over the Timberwolves. Kyle Kuzma had 31 for the Wizards. Charlotte lost at home Saturday to the Denver Nuggets, 107-104. LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains sidelined for the Hornets. Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wizards are currently 2-21 on the road with a point differential of -15, while the Hornets have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wizards vs. Hornets live today

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Game odds for Wizards vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Wizards (+160), Hornets (-192)

Wizards (+160), Hornets (-192) Spread: Hornets -4.5

Hornets -4.5 Over/Under: 217 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 107.63, and the Hornets 109.98.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Wizards vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & Hornets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Charlotte Hornets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Charlotte Hornets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 217.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Hornets on Monday

The Wizards have lost 5 of 6 games this season following a win

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Hornets’ last 5 matchups against Southeast Division teams

The Wizards have covered the Spread in 6 of their last 7 games against the Hornets

The Hornets have lost four in a row and five of their last six at home

