How to watch No. 2 Indiana vs. Purdue: TV, live stream, storylines for Black Friday Big Ten game

It’s a Hoosier State showdown on Black Friday as second-ranked Indiana will face Purdue on the road in a Big Ten rivalry game scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The No. 2-ranked Hoosiers (8-0 Big Ten, 11-0 overall) are seeking to complete a perfect regular season and clinch their inaugural berth in the Big Ten Championship Game (and likely a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season).

The Boilermakers (0-8 Big Ten, 2-9 overall) will be trying to end their first season under coach Barry Odom on a high note after losing nine consecutive games. Purdue has lost 17 consecutive games in the Big Ten since its last conference victory (35-31 over Indiana at home on Nov. 25, 2023).

This will mark the 127th meeting in the Old Oaken Bucket Game, the second most-played rivalry in the Big Ten. Last year, Purdue suffered its biggest defeat in program history, a 66-0 loss to Indiana.

How to watch No. 2 Indiana vs. Purdue:

When: Friday, Nov. 28

Friday, Nov. 28 Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Indiana overview

Coming off a bye week, it’s an opportune time to reflect on the program’s remarkable turnardound through two seasons under coach Curt Cignetti.

The Hoosiers have at least 11 victories in back-to-back seasons after compiling zero 10-win seasons from 1887-2023. Off to its first 11-0 start, Indiana is 22-2 under Cignetti, the first Hoosiers coach to be above .500 through his first 24 games since the 1930s.

Among Big Ten coaches, only Urban Meyer has more wins in his first two years than Cignetti, who recently signed an eight-year, $93 million extension to become the third highest-paid coach behind Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Ohio State’s Ryan Day. Cignetti, who arrived from James Madison, is 41-6 (.872) as a head coach at the FBS level, second among active coaches.

Breaking down Cignetti’s massive extension Nicole Auerbach, Chris Simms, Joshua Perry and Ahmed Fareed unpack Curt Cignetti’s eight-year contract extension with Indiana, discussing what the move signals as the Hoosiers continue to surge up the national rankings.

Indiana has begun its Heisman Trophy campaign (branded as “HeisMendoza” in a social media post and LinkedIn page) for transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who seems to have emerged the favorite over Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. Voting runs through Dec. 8 with the winner announced Dec. 13.

Mendoza completed 22 of 24 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns two weeks ago against Wisconsin — his FBS-leading fifth game with at least four passing TDs and zero interceptions.

“Fernando never ceases to amaze me,” Cignetti said. “He’s so deep. He’s so intelligent. He’s such a good and caring, giving person. He’s an A++ every single interview. ... He’s just a special, unique person., and it’s all real.”

Mendoza on Indiana's 'special' win over Illinois Fernando Mendoza describes his emotions after Indiana's huge win over Illinois, breaking down what motivated the Hoosiers going into the game and how they worked as a collective unit.

Mendoza will have one of his favorite targets back as senior wide receiver Elijah Sarratt returns after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. are tied for the Big Ten lead with 10 receiving TDs apiece, and sophomore Charlie Becker emerged as an option in Sarratt’s absence, notching consecutive 100-yard games.

In the backfield, Roman Hemby, Kaelon Black and Khobie Martin each have five TDs.

Indiana leads the FBS in point differential (plus-348) thanks to a defense that is tied for second in points allowed per game (11.6). The Hoosiers lead the FBS in percentage of dropbacks generating pressure and opponent red zone TD percentage, and they lead the Big Ten in takeaways (22). Four players have at least ten tackles for a loss.

Purdue overview

The Boilermakers might be another season away from their own turnaround under coach Barry Odom, who guided UNLV to consecutive bowl games after nine consecutive losing seasons.

But Odom and new offensive coordinator Josh Henson have struggled to design a scoring offense, ranking well in the bottom half of most major categories in the FBS. Purdue ranks 116 of 134 teams with 20.2 points per game and is managing only 15.9 points per game in the Big Ten (12.6 in the past five games).

Quarterback Ryan Browne (nine TDs, nine interceptions) has started every game, but Arkansas transfer Malachi Singleton played the majority of a 49-13 loss to Washington on Nov. 15. Singleton threw two touchdowns in three passing attempts in a three-point loss to Rutgers last month.

Nov 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Malachi Singleton (3) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Senior running back Devin Mockobee is out for the season with an ankle injury but still is likely lead Purdue in rushing for the fourth consecutive season (tallying 521 yards and four TDs on 125 carries).

Under new defensive coordinator Mike Scherer (who came with Odom from UNLV), the Boilermakers also have struggled to hold opponents to 34.3 points per game during its nine-game skid. Purdue has only nine takeaways, which ranks 122nd in the FBS.

