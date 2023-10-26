RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Breece Hall readies for a smash spot in the Giants, Austin Ekeler hopes to finally get on track against the Bears, and Jonathan Taylor prepares for more work vs. the Saints.

At quarterback, Lamar Jackson aims to get a hot streak going in Arizona, Justin Herbert scrounges for answers against the Bears, and Jared Goff angles for a bounce-back effort vs. Josh McDaniels’ pathetic Raiders.

In the receiver ranks, Adam Thielen comes off bye against the Texans, Garrett Wilson hunts for more actual production vs. the Giants, and Jordan Addison looks to prove Week 7 was not a fluke.

Up the seam, George Kittle attempts to pick up the load in Deebo Samuel’s absence, Evan Engram searches for ceiling in Pittsburgh, and Dalton Schultz wonders how the Texans’ post-bye targets order will shake out.