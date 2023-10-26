 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events
NCAA23_EastLakeCup_16x9.jpg
Field, format and TV times for the East Lake Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_evertonsanction_231027.jpg
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published October 26, 2023 11:18 AM
Outlook for Bears RB D'Onta Foreman moving forward
October 25, 2023 12:50 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman and discuss whether or not there's a path for him to be an RB1 moving forward.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Breece Hall readies for a smash spot in the Giants, Austin Ekeler hopes to finally get on track against the Bears, and Jonathan Taylor prepares for more work vs. the Saints.

At quarterback, Lamar Jackson aims to get a hot streak going in Arizona, Justin Herbert scrounges for answers against the Bears, and Jared Goff angles for a bounce-back effort vs. Josh McDaniels’ pathetic Raiders.

In the receiver ranks, Adam Thielen comes off bye against the Texans, Garrett Wilson hunts for more actual production vs. the Giants, and Jordan Addison looks to prove Week 7 was not a fluke.

Up the seam, George Kittle attempts to pick up the load in Deebo Samuel’s absence, Evan Engram searches for ceiling in Pittsburgh, and Dalton Schultz wonders how the Texans’ post-bye targets order will shake out.