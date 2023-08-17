 Skip navigation
Asian Tour

nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_fitzpatrickintv_230817.jpg
01:35
Fitzpatrick comfortable at Olympia Fields
Matt Fitzpatrick talks about his attack strategy in Round 1 of the BMW Championship and his comfort level at Olympia Fields.
nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_theegalaeagle14_230817.jpg
01:11
Theegala eagles from distance at BMW Championship
Sahith Theegala’s shot from 167 yards out skips into the hole, giving him an eagle on No. 14 at the BMW Championship.
nbc_golf_gt_chopraintv_230816.jpg
03:22
Chopra building confidence after APGA Tour victory
Varun Chopra joins Golf Today to recap his victory at the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship, his first professional win.
nbc_golf_gt_lavnerhit_230816.jpg
04:54
Analyzing U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas, Glover
Ryan Lavner joins Golf Today to discuss U.S. Ryder Cup team hopefuls, notably Justin Thomas and Lucas Glover, as well as the scenes ahead of the BMW Championship this week.
nbc_golf_gt_btfpod_230816.jpg
03:35
Celebrating 100 episodes of Beyond the Fairway
Doug Smith and Will Lowery celebrate 100 episodes of the Beyond the Fairway podcast, discussing what they’re most proud of and notable moments throughout the journey.
nbc_golf_gt_zjohnsonintv_230816.jpg
10:55
Johnson: Still a lot to unfold before making picks
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson joins Golf Today to discuss the decision-making process when determining who makes the team, as well as why it is ‘irresponsible’ to speculate at this moment.
nbc_golf_gt_fleetwood_230816.jpg
05:03
Fleetwood looking to build on consistency
Tommy Fleetwood talks with Todd Lewis to discuss building on his consistency in search of his first PGA Tour victory. Go behind the numbers with CDW Intelligence Center.

Latest

nbc_golf_gt_gloverintv_230816.jpg
07:54
Glover staying motivated after back-to-back wins
Lucas Glover joins Golf Today to discuss the motivation behind his recent success, what it would mean to be chosen for the Ryder Cup, and his expectations ahead of the BMW Championship.
nbc_golf_gt_weekleyintv_230816.jpg
06:17
Weekley discusses his PGA Tour Champions debut
Boo Weekley joins the show to talk about his PGA Tour Champions debut last week at the Boeing Classic after playing 319 career events on the PGA Tour.
nbc_golf_gt_ricohoeyintv_230816.jpg
07:20
Hoey reflects on earning 2024 PGA Tour card
Korn Ferry’s Rico Hoey chats with Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch about earning his PGA Tour card for 2024 with a win at the Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.
nbc_golf_gt_lewisonbmw_230816.jpg
06:26
McIlroy, Davis swaggering into BMW Championship
Todd Lewis catches up with Rory McIlroy and Cam Davis ahead of the BMW Championship, the second round of the 2023 FedExCup playoffs.
nbc_golf_hunteratfrisco_230816.jpg
03:35
DeWiz golf swing analyzer gives instant feedback
Matt Lawrence of deWiz Golf explains the technology behind the brand’s golf swing analyzer and how it helps golfers up their game with instantaneous feedback.
nbc_golf_gt_morikawaintv_230815.jpg
09:17
Morikawa: Might shed tears upon PGA return to Maui
Collin Morikawa joins Golf Today to discuss the golf world coming together for Maui relief, his memories of Lahaina and an emotional return to the island for the Sentry in January.
nbc_golf_gt_johnwoodintv_230815.jpg
05:55
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
John Wood joins Golf Today to preview the U.S. Amateur, from players to watch to challenges posed by Cherry Hills.
nbc_golf_gt_patrickrodgersintv_230815.jpg
07:00
Rodgers looks to finish strong season on high note
Patrick Rodgers joins Golf Today to discuss the steps he has taken this season to improve his game and the changes coming to the PGA Tour.
nbc_golf_gt_lewis2ndhit_230815.jpg
03:51
Pressure, rain are on for BMW Championship
Todd Lewis talks with players on the bubble of the cutdown approaching the BMW Championship about their strategy in trying to make it to East Lake for the Tour Championship.
nbc_golf_gt_watson_230815.jpg
06:54
St. Andrews welcomes collegiate competition
Laurie Watson, director of engagement at St. Andrews Links, talks about the venue hosting the St. Andrews Links Collegiate and how the event can serve as a showcase for the Jubilee Course.