Doug Smith and Will Lowery discuss why Brian Harman earned respect for a dominant Open Championship performance and dismiss golf fans who were disappointed by Harman’s runaway victory.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Thu, Aug 172:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 1
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Aug 177:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Round of 16
USGA
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 182:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 2
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 186:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Quarterfinals
USGA
Golf Channel
Boo Weekley joins the show to talk about his PGA Tour Champions debut last week at the Boeing Classic after playing 319 career events on the PGA Tour.
Korn Ferry’s Rico Hoey chats with Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch about earning his PGA Tour card for 2024 with a win at the Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Todd Lewis catches up with Rory McIlroy and Cam Davis ahead of the BMW Championship, the second round of the 2023 FedExCup playoffs.
Matt Lawrence of deWiz Golf explains the technology behind the brand’s golf swing analyzer and how it helps golfers up their game with instantaneous feedback.
Collin Morikawa joins Golf Today to discuss the golf world coming together for Maui relief, his memories of Lahaina and an emotional return to the island for the Sentry in January.
John Wood joins Golf Today to preview the U.S. Amateur, from players to watch to challenges posed by Cherry Hills.
Patrick Rodgers joins Golf Today to discuss the steps he has taken this season to improve his game and the changes coming to the PGA Tour.
Todd Lewis talks with players on the bubble of the cutdown approaching the BMW Championship about their strategy in trying to make it to East Lake for the Tour Championship.
Laurie Watson, director of engagement at St. Andrews Links, talks about the venue hosting the St. Andrews Links Collegiate and how the event can serve as a showcase for the Jubilee Course.
John Cook reflects on his success as an amateur golfer before sharing some advice for amateurs ahead of the weekend’s championship.