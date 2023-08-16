 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tottenham vs Norwich
Tasty Trends: All Gas No Breaks for Tottenham
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NASCAR Cup playoff bubble watch entering Watkins Glen
nbc_roto_bterichardson_230815.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Anthony Richardson Era

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_weekleyintv_230816.jpg
Weekley discusses his PGA Tour Champions debut
nbc_golf_gt_ricohoeyintv_230816.jpg
Hoey reflects on earning 2024 PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_gt_lewisonbmw_230816.jpg
McIlroy, Davis swaggering into BMW Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tottenham vs Norwich
Tasty Trends: All Gas No Breaks for Tottenham
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NASCAR Cup playoff bubble watch entering Watkins Glen
nbc_roto_bterichardson_230815.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Anthony Richardson Era

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_weekleyintv_230816.jpg
Weekley discusses his PGA Tour Champions debut
nbc_golf_gt_ricohoeyintv_230816.jpg
Hoey reflects on earning 2024 PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_gt_lewisonbmw_230816.jpg
McIlroy, Davis swaggering into BMW Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

R&A

nbc_golf_btf_s3e20_230725_digital_1920x1080_2249022531687.jpg
01:53
Harman deserves flowers for Open Championship win
Doug Smith and Will Lowery discuss why Brian Harman earned respect for a dominant Open Championship performance and dismiss golf fans who were disappointed by Harman’s runaway victory.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for U.S. Amateur - Round of 64
U.S. Amateur - Round of 64
Wed, Aug 16
6:00PM EDT
USGA
Golf Channel
Thu, Aug 17
2:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 1
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Aug 17
7:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Round of 16
USGA
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 18
2:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 2
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 18
6:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Quarterfinals
USGA
Golf Channel

View Full Schedule
nbc_golf_lfopen_brianharman_230721.jpg
Brian Harman handles rain, nerves and field to dominate 151st Open Championship
Harman dominates to win 151st Open Champ.
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
nbc_golf_btf_s3e19_230718_digital_1920x1080_2246731843923.jpg
02:22
Evaluating conditions at Open Championship

Latest From Golf

nbc_golf_gt_weekleyintv_230816.jpg
06:17
Weekley discusses his PGA Tour Champions debut
Boo Weekley joins the show to talk about his PGA Tour Champions debut last week at the Boeing Classic after playing 319 career events on the PGA Tour.
nbc_golf_gt_ricohoeyintv_230816.jpg
07:20
Hoey reflects on earning 2024 PGA Tour card
Korn Ferry’s Rico Hoey chats with Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch about earning his PGA Tour card for 2024 with a win at the Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.
nbc_golf_gt_lewisonbmw_230816.jpg
06:26
McIlroy, Davis swaggering into BMW Championship
Todd Lewis catches up with Rory McIlroy and Cam Davis ahead of the BMW Championship, the second round of the 2023 FedExCup playoffs.
nbc_golf_hunteratfrisco_230816.jpg
03:35
DeWiz golf swing analyzer gives instant feedback
Matt Lawrence of deWiz Golf explains the technology behind the brand’s golf swing analyzer and how it helps golfers up their game with instantaneous feedback.
nbc_golf_gt_morikawaintv_230815.jpg
09:17
Morikawa: Might shed tears upon PGA return to Maui
Collin Morikawa joins Golf Today to discuss the golf world coming together for Maui relief, his memories of Lahaina and an emotional return to the island for the Sentry in January.
nbc_golf_gt_johnwoodintv_230815.jpg
05:55
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
John Wood joins Golf Today to preview the U.S. Amateur, from players to watch to challenges posed by Cherry Hills.
nbc_golf_gt_patrickrodgersintv_230815.jpg
07:00
Rodgers looks to finish strong season on high note
Patrick Rodgers joins Golf Today to discuss the steps he has taken this season to improve his game and the changes coming to the PGA Tour.
nbc_golf_gt_lewis2ndhit_230815.jpg
03:51
Pressure, rain are on for BMW Championship
Todd Lewis talks with players on the bubble of the cutdown approaching the BMW Championship about their strategy in trying to make it to East Lake for the Tour Championship.
nbc_golf_gt_watson_230815.jpg
06:54
St. Andrews welcomes collegiate competition
Laurie Watson, director of engagement at St. Andrews Links, talks about the venue hosting the St. Andrews Links Collegiate and how the event can serve as a showcase for the Jubilee Course.
nbcgolf_gt_cookintv_230815.jpg
08:50
Cook reflects on U.S. Amateur win, keys to success
John Cook reflects on his success as an amateur golfer before sharing some advice for amateurs ahead of the weekend’s championship.