 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tiger 2000

nbc_golf_miketirico_250102.jpg
09:58
Tirico: Tiger ‘seemed to always deliver’ in 2000
Mike Tirico recounts the special experience of watching Tiger Woods during his incredible 2000 season and discusses Tiger’s place among the greatest athletes of all time.
Tiger Woods
Tiger 2000: Woods takes down Ernie Els in epic playoff battle at Kapalua
Looking back at Tiger Woods’ victory at the 2000 Mercedes Championship, which Woods captured in a playoff with Ernie Els.
tiger_thumb.jpg
03:48
‘Millennium Man’ Tiger set tone in 2000 at Kapalua
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for The Sentry - Final Round
The Sentry - Final Round
Sun, Jan 05
4:00PM EST
PGA Tour
NBC
Sun, Jan 05
4:00PM EST
The Sentry: Round 4
PGA Tour
Peacock

View Full Schedule

MORE TIGER 2000

Golf - 2000 US Open Championship - Final Day
Tiger Woods’ 2000 season: Results, stats, wins, highlights, majors, scoring average, finishes
Here’s an event-by-event look at Tiger Woods’ historic 2000 PGA Tour campaign.
nbc_gc_woods2000_241206.jpg
05:36
Analyzing Tiger’s legendary 2000 season
Brandel Chamblee and Todd Lewis discuss Tiger Woods’ historic year in 2000, explaining how a run like that has yet to be replicated 24 years later.
tiger_mpx.jpg
10:19
How Tiger authored his ‘transcendent’ 2000 season
Jaime Diaz joins Golf Today to share his favorite memories from Tiger Woods’ historic 2000 season, where he explores the intangibles that helped produce one of the greatest seasons in golf history.
nbc_gt_lerneressayv2_241203.jpg
02:43
Woods’ season in 2000 defied golf logic
Nearly 25 years removed from what is widely regarded as the greatest season in the history of golf, Rich Lerner looks back on the phenomenon that was Tiger Woods in 2000.