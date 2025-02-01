Tiger 2000
Mike Tirico recounts the special experience of watching Tiger Woods during his incredible 2000 season and discusses Tiger’s place among the greatest athletes of all time.
Looking back at Tiger Woods’ victory at the 2000 Mercedes Championship, which Woods captured in a playoff with Ernie Els.
MORE TIGER 2000
Here’s an event-by-event look at Tiger Woods’ historic 2000 PGA Tour campaign.
Brandel Chamblee and Todd Lewis discuss Tiger Woods’ historic year in 2000, explaining how a run like that has yet to be replicated 24 years later.
Jaime Diaz joins Golf Today to share his favorite memories from Tiger Woods’ historic 2000 season, where he explores the intangibles that helped produce one of the greatest seasons in golf history.
Nearly 25 years removed from what is widely regarded as the greatest season in the history of golf, Rich Lerner looks back on the phenomenon that was Tiger Woods in 2000.