World Series champion Dodgers say they’ll visit the White House on April 7

  
Published March 26, 2025 03:29 PM

WASHINGTON — The Los Angeles Dodgers say they have accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series title.

The Dodgers confirmed in a social media post that “in keeping with long-standing baseball tradition,” they were invited and they accepted. The team said the visit will happen on April 7 before opening a series at the Washington Nationals, adding that members of the team plan to visit Capitol Hill on April 8.

Manager Dave Roberts called it a huge honor that each World Series champion gets to experience. Roberts said deciding to go to the White House was not a formal conversation he and players had.

The NHL’s reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers also visited when they were honored during a ceremony in the East Room in early February.

The White House also said recently the NFL’s Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles accepted their invitation for April 28.