Motocross at Fox Raceway in Pala 2025, Round 1: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, and Jason Anderson return to action in Round 1 of the 2025 Pro Motocross this week after healing from injury and illness during the Supercross season, as the list of title contenders swells.

It will be a tough challenge to dethrone Jett, however. He’s never lost a an overall on this track and rarely loses a moto, but he is returning quicker than normal from a knee injury and may suffer lingering effects.

Last year, Haiden Deegan became the first rider with a last name other than Lawrence to win a 250 overall at Fox Raceway in half a decade. He’s fresh off a victory in the Supercross finale in Salt Lake City and recently tucked his 250 West championship trophy away. He highlights this week’s support division.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 1 of the 2025 Motocross season at Fox Raceway in Pala, California:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Motocross Round 1 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, will begin live Saturday, May 24, at 4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App with an encore on Monday, May 26, on CNBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

FOX RACEWAY ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

FOX RACEWAY TRACK MAP

FOX RACEWAY EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

11:00 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:20 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:50 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

12:10 p.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

12:40 p.m.: 250 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

12:45 p.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes

1:05 p.m.: 250 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

1:10 p.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes

1:30 p.m.: 450 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

1:35 p.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes

1:55 p.m.: 450 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

1:00 p.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes

Feature Program

2:45 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race

3:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

4:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

5:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

5:50 p.m.: Halftime

6:30 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

7:30 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

More SuperMotocross News

Fox Raceway Preview

Chad Reed joins ClubMX as a consultant

Betting odds set expectations for Pro MX championship

Bajaj Auto Ltd secures loan, potentially for KTM

Alexander Fedortsov to turn pro in MX opener

Levi Kitchen renews with Pro Circuit

Malcolm Stewart launches fishing apparel line

Dylan Ferrandis to miss start of Pro MX

Sexton wins 7th race, Webb 3rd title

Haiden Deegan wins final 250 E/W Showdown

