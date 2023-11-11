Nitrocross announces 2024-2025 calendar

Nitrocross took a break from racing at Phoenix’s Wild Horse Pass to announce their 2023-2024 schedule, which features the return of five tracks and a new addition with Richmond Raceway as the season opener on September 7-8, 2024.

While the Richmond race is the only new market on next season’s schedule, it underscores the series’ commitment to innovation. Taking a page from other sports such as SuperMotocross, they will build a temporary course on the infield of the track made famous for its NASCAR events in what was described as a multi-year deal.

“We’ve gotten very efficient at building these tracks, so that will probably be a 10- to 12-day build,” said series creator Travis Pastrana. “Richmond has so many great resources and assets already there. We’re going to bring some dirt into the facility. We like that hybrid dirt and pavement. When we’re done with that one, it will probably be a 50/50 dirt and pavement mix.”

From Richmond, the series heads to the Utah Motorsports Campus in Salt Lake City on October 4-5.

The decision to make the bulk of next year’s schedule returning venues is strategic as a way to capitalize on the excitement already generated in those markets.

It’s also a way to give back to the fans who have supported the series.

“We go back to events that work, but more than that it’s also a little bit of a payback to the fans that believed in us when this first started,” said Chip Pankow General Manger of Nitrocross. “They put their hard-earned money down when they bought a ticket, and we want to reward that. Growing events is really important to us. We’re back here in Phoenix and had a Friday night crowd that was insane.”

Additionally, heritage dates are important to fans.

Chase Elliott stuck around Phoenix in November 2022 to get some experience rally racing and that drew a number of new fans to the sport. He did not return this year, but during the press conference Pastrana told a story about a group of sisters who first showed up last year because two of them were fans of Elliott. They became a fan of the sport and brought their two other sisters along this year.

Glen Helen Raceway (January 11-12, 2025) and the Calgary Stampede (January 31-February 1, 2025) make up the next two rounds.

Las Vegas was announced as the 2023-2024 season finale last month and will serve the same function in 2025 season with a course built on the Las Vegas Strip on February 28-March 1, 2025.

2024-2025 Schedule

September 7-8, 2024: Richmond Raceway (Richmond, Virginia)

October 4-5, 2024: Utah Motorsports Campus (Salt Lake City, Utah)

November 15-16, 2024: Wild Horse Pass Motorsport Park (Phoenix, Arizona)

January 11-12, 2025: Glen Helen Raceway (Los Angeles, California)

January 31-February 1, 2025: Calgary Stampede Park (Calgary, Alberta)

February 28 – March 1, 2025: Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas, Nevada)

