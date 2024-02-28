Nitrocross to debut new Sierra Echo R-Spec car in Las Vegas season finale

Nitrocross moves into a new era with the announcement of their launch of the Sierra Echo R-Spec support series, a new electric vehicle (EV) race class. It will be powered by Hypercraft, a pioneer of agnostic, OEM-grade EV powertrain solutions.

“This new class and partnership marks a pivotal moment in the motorsport industry,” said Nitrocross General Manager Chip Pankow in a release. “Together, we’re redefining action sports by pairing the most innovative, race-proven electric vehicle with the world of Nitrocross, and have made it available for immediate purchase. From day one, Nitrocross has sought to deliver unprecedented driving experiences while creating pathways for developing drivers. The Sierra Car support series is the embodiment of that purpose.”

Created by Travis Pastrana, Nitrocross debuted in 2021 with a five-round schedule that saw Pastrana emerge as champion of the premiere Supercar class. He won two events and finished sixth or better each round.

But it wasn’t enough to simply introduce a new series. Pastrana and his team wanted to look to the future. Nitrocross transitioned from internal combustion engines in 2022 with the introduction of the FC1-X electrically powered car and the creation of a new class named Group E, which became the top class in the series.

With another EV series in the works, that quest continues.

The Sierra Echo R-Spec will be revealed this weekend, March 1-2, 2023, with a five-person exhibition race between four-time winner of the Pikes Peak Mountain Climb Robin Shute, Lindsay Brewer, Amanda Sorensen, Ellis Spiezia and Collete Davis in Las Vegas for the season finale at the Nitrodome at Planet Hollywood.

The division will be fully operational for the 2023-2024 season, which kicks off at Richmond Raceway September 24-25, 2023, on a specially designed course inside the confines of the three-quarter mile paved oval.

“Sierra Car is the perfect storm of electrified performance in a race-proven chassis,” said Kirk Miller, VP of sales and marketing at Hypercraft. “It’s the ultimate hyper-performing, rally-inspired race vehicle that excels in multi-terrain racing environments.

“The incorporation of that platform within Nitrocross has for the first-time created a powerful steppingstone series for drivers of all disciplines, from professionals to up-and-comers. We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to facilitate that.”

Earlier this year, Lucy Block executed an exhibition run up Pike Peak in a specially designed EV buggy from Sierra and Hypercraft with a time of 11 minutes, 25.315 seconds.

According to Miller, lessons learned from that run as well as other tests helped with the development of both the race ready car and showroom editions: tweaks to the suspension and shocks, upgrades to the cooling system and the addition of an On Board Charger. Perhaps most significantly, Hypercraft also improved the battery cell used in the Hyperpack batteries to give a high-power density while still maintaining the same kWH capacity.

“This was a huge success for Hypercraft and Sierra Car, as the primary goal was to make it to the top of the mountain,” Miller told NBC Sports. “Then, to make it up the hill in 11:25 with it being the first time on the mountain for both Lucy Block and the Echo EV, was nothing short of amazing. It was a true victory, typical of any time you push things to the limit in motorsports; you gain a tremendous amount of knowledge in all areas of the car, then wrap those improvements into our Hypercraft Powertrains and into the Sierra Car platform.”

Moving from the all-tarmac format of Pikes Peak to a Las Vegas track that will be about one-third dirt will further test the limits of the multi-disciplined Sierra Car.

Conor Martell (21), of Team Vermont Sportscar, drives during the Nitrocross race on Thursday August 17, 2023 in Grantsville, Utah. | Photo: Nitrocross via Tyler Tate/T Squared Media House Nitrocross / Tyler Tate, T Squared Media House

Technical Specifications of the Sierra Echo R-Spec



306 hp - 365 ft/lbs Torque - 1550 lbs Total Weight (not including driver)

Power-to-Weight Ratio of 4.8 lbs : 1 hp (comparative: Lamborghini Aventador PTW 4.68 lbs : 1 hp)

100+ mph Top Speed - 3.8 seconds 0-60 ETA

Powertrain: Hypercraft R-Spec & SADEV Differential - RWD - Powered by: Hypercraft POWER HyperPack Battery (18kWh@450v)

Chassis: 68 in Width - 94 in Wheelbase - 6 in Ground Clearance - FOX 2.5 Q53 Shocks - Wilwood 4-piston Vented Disc Brakes

Vehicle Link: https://drivesierra.com/products/sierra-echo-r-spec

Nitrocross Hypercraft R3005 Power Module / Nitrocross

