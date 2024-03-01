Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 8 in Daytona: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Daytona is one of the most iconic races on the Monster Energy Supercross schedule with motorcycle fans swarming the streets for Bike Week and those who cannot make the trip to Florida setting a reminder-timer to ensure they catch all the action on Peacock. No matter who wins this week, the storyline will be compelling.

All eyes will be on Eli Tomac as he seeks a record-extending eighth win at this track during a season that has as many downs as ups. With only two other riders winning in the last nine seasons, it’s difficult to imagine he will not at least challenge for a podium to keep alive a decade-long streak. But if anyone manages to take the checkers first, they have bragging right for a full year.

In 250s, Haiden Deegan looks to come full circle. After scoring his first Supercross podium in this race last and his first victory last week. Cameron McAdoo and Max Anstie should have something to say about that, however.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 8 of the 2024 Supercross season in Daytona:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, will begin live Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC.

Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up is available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

1:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

1:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

1:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

2:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

3:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

4:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:05 p.m.: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:19 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:33 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:47 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:20 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:32 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:56 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

