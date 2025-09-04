SuperMotocross at zMax Dragway 2025, Round 1: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
The playoffs get underway Saturday, September 6 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, as Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan seek to defend their SuperMotocross Championships in the 450 and 250 divisions respectively. Both riders are the only title holders their class has known during two previous seasons and both are coming off dominant Pro Motocross campaigns.
Past performance does not guarantee future success, however, and a full field lines up to challenge them over the course of the next three weeks. SuperMotocross’ unique scoring methodology of single points in Round 1, double points in Round 2, and triple points in Round 3 ensures that a rider cannot clinch until the checkered flag waves over them at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but it’s important to get off to a strong start.
Chase Sexton won the opening round in 2023 with Lawrence taking the honors in 2024 in the 450 division. Jo Shimoda (2023) and Deegan (2024) scored the first wins in the 250 class.
Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 1 of the 2025 SuperMotocross season at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina:
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:
TV coverage of Motocross Round 1 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, will begin live Saturday, July 12, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage. Live network coverage begins on NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET.
All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.
Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.
View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.
ZMAX DRAGWAY ENTRY LISTS
ZMAX DRAGWAY MAP
ZMAX DRAGWAY EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:
Qualification
9:20 a.m.: 250 Unseeded Qualifying 1
9:35 a.m.: 250 Seeded Qualifying 1
9:50 a.m.: 450 Seeded Qualifying 1
10:05 a.m.: 450 Unseeded Qualifying 1
10:55 a.m.: 250 Unseeded Qualifying 2
11:10 a.m.: 250 Seeded Qualifying 2
11:25 a.m.: 450 Seeded Qualifying 2
11:40 a.m.: 450 Unseeded Qualifying 2
12:30 p.m.: 250 Wildcard - 5 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap
12:41 p.m.: 450 Wildcard - 5 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap
Afternoon Program
2:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies
3:06 p.m.: 250 Moto 1 – 20 Minutes / Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)
3:43 p.m.: 450 Moto 1 – 20 Minutes / Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)
4:15 p.m.: Intermission
4:51 p.m.: 250 Moto 2 – 20 Minutes / Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)
5:29 p.m.: 450 Moto 2 – 20 Minutes / Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)
