Cavaliers Evan Mobley suffers sprained ankle, out at least a week, could miss “extended time”

  
Published March 6, 2024 08:18 PM
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons

Mar 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Midway through the third quarter Tuesday night — not long before the Cavaliers started an epic comeback against the Celtics — Evan Mobley rolled his ankle and hobbled off the court not to return.

Now come word an MRI confirms a sprained left ankle that will keep him out at least a week and potentially a while longer.

A week may be optimistic, Mobley could miss extended time, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Cavaliers are already without All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who could return in the next few games after getting treatment for a bone bruise in his knee.

Mobley is part of the Cavaliers core and averages 15.6 points and 10.2 assists a game. He missed six weeks earlier this season after having his knee scoped, the team is used to it but they are not better playing without him. Mobley is one of the better defensive big men in the league — the Cavaliers’ defense is 2.6 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court — and with Jarrett Allen forms one of the fiercest defensive frontcourts in the league. The Cavaliers have the third-ranked defense in the NBA this season.

