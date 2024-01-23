Karl-Anthony Towns scores 62, Timberwolves still lose to struggling Hornets

How hot was Karl-Anthony Towns? So hot he made the Hornets’ play-by-play guy sound like this:

This has to be the call of the season by the Hornets announcer.

pic.twitter.com/2n8oxpgYIx — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) January 23, 2024

Towns set a career and franchise high scoring 62 points on Monday night, including hitting 10-of-15 3-pointers. He took advantage of Charlotte’s injuries, which left them rolling out an undersized lineup that included 6-foot-7 center P.J. Washington.

KAT left it all on the floor, including scoring 44 1H PTS and knocking down 10 triples on way to a new career high of 62.



Towns becomes the first player in NBA history with 10+ 3PM, 10+ 2PM, and 10+ FTM in a game. pic.twitter.com/o6EoQtnpSg — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2024

Despite Towns going off, the Timberwolves fell to a Charlotte team that had lost 18-of-20 coming in, with the final score being 128-125. LaMelo Ball, back after missing one game due to injury, had 10 points and 13 assists, while Miles Bridges scored 28 and rookie Brandon Miller had 27 on the night.

Minnesota’s had problems on both ends of the floor. On offense, with Mike Conley out, their offense was clunky at times but bailed out by Towns’ hot hand. The Timberwolves took the night off from playing defense — the team with the best defense in the NBA, a 109 defensive rating on the season, gave up a 125 offensive rating to the Hornets in this game. That set coach Chris Finch off postgame.

"It was an absolute disgusting performance of defense and immature basketball."



Chris Finch gives his thoughts after the loss. #RaisedByWolves #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/CI8sX5ZsUF — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) January 23, 2024

“Immature,” and with that inconsistent is a good way to describe this team. The Timberwolves are capable of impressive stretches — like when they beat the Clippers a little more than a week ago — but also very low lows. Like this loss.

Despite how good Towns looked.