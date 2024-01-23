 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Detroit Pistons
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Is Beef Stew back?
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Coco Gauff reaches Australian Open semifinals with wild win
Chicago Cubs Ryne Sandberg
Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg says he has metastatic prostate cancer

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoossiakim_v2_240122.jpg
Siakam has opportunity to boost value with Pacers
nbc_edge_yahoohaliburton_240122.jpg
Haliburton providing top 10 fantasy value
nbc_pl_update_240122.jpg
PL Update: Brighton, Wolves battle to draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Detroit Pistons
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Is Beef Stew back?
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Coco Gauff reaches Australian Open semifinals with wild win
Chicago Cubs Ryne Sandberg
Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg says he has metastatic prostate cancer

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoossiakim_v2_240122.jpg
Siakam has opportunity to boost value with Pacers
nbc_edge_yahoohaliburton_240122.jpg
Haliburton providing top 10 fantasy value
nbc_pl_update_240122.jpg
PL Update: Brighton, Wolves battle to draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Karl-Anthony Towns scores 62, Timberwolves still lose to struggling Hornets

  
Published January 23, 2024 03:06 AM
Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 22: Anthony Edwards #5 and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves talk in the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Target Center on January 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Hornets won 128-125. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Getty Images

How hot was Karl-Anthony Towns? So hot he made the Hornets’ play-by-play guy sound like this:

Towns set a career and franchise high scoring 62 points on Monday night, including hitting 10-of-15 3-pointers. He took advantage of Charlotte’s injuries, which left them rolling out an undersized lineup that included 6-foot-7 center P.J. Washington.

Despite Towns going off, the Timberwolves fell to a Charlotte team that had lost 18-of-20 coming in, with the final score being 128-125. LaMelo Ball, back after missing one game due to injury, had 10 points and 13 assists, while Miles Bridges scored 28 and rookie Brandon Miller had 27 on the night.

Minnesota’s had problems on both ends of the floor. On offense, with Mike Conley out, their offense was clunky at times but bailed out by Towns’ hot hand. The Timberwolves took the night off from playing defense — the team with the best defense in the NBA, a 109 defensive rating on the season, gave up a 125 offensive rating to the Hornets in this game. That set coach Chris Finch off postgame.

“Immature,” and with that inconsistent is a good way to describe this team. The Timberwolves are capable of impressive stretches — like when they beat the Clippers a little more than a week ago — but also very low lows. Like this loss.

Despite how good Towns looked.

Mentions
Karl-Anthony Towns.png Karl-Anthony Towns Mike Conley.png Mike Conley LaMelo Ball.png LaMelo Ball Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves Charlotte Hornets Primary Logo Charlotte Hornets