LeBron James discusses Michael Jordan’s influence on him, comparisons in GOAT debate

As LeBron James nears the end of his career (whether it is after this season, the next one, or even further down the road), the GOAT debate between him and Michael Jordan is only going to grow louder.

LeBron talked about Jordan and that debate in a series of discussions with ESPN throughout the season.

“I never have compared myself to MJ because our games are totally different,” James said. “I have been a point-forward/forward-point my whole life. I have always looked for the pass. MJ kind of looked for the shot. Not kind of, he did. He looked for the shot. There are a lot of things where I would say my game is a lot different and a little better than his, but s***, he was f****** great. We’re both great. We’re both great basketball players.”

LeBron also talked about how Jordan influenced and inspired him.

“I think I am one of one. I think the way I play the game, I am a one-of-one player. And MJ, as well. A f****** unbelievable basketball player. I think his midrange jump shot was unbelievable. He did so many things great. I grew up f****** analyzing everything that he did, how he could get to his spot and rise up above everybody. Obviously, his post game was elite. His will to win. I think that is a trait that we all know and that we all wanted to be like. His determination to win.”

LeBron has always said he was uninterested in the “barbershop talk” of whether he or Jordan is the greatest ever. However, one aspect of that debate used to bother him — his 4-6 NBA Finals record compared to Jordan’s 6-0

“Like, people will really rather you not make the playoffs or lose in the first round than to lose in the Finals, which is crazy to me. And I almost feel like, is it because it’s me? Everybody has to say something about my career: ‘Oh, well, he made eight straight Finals, but he was only able to win three.’ ‘He’s the leading scorer in NBA history, but he’s played 23 years.’”

That issue is going to come up again and again in the coming years whenever LeBron chooses to step away from the game. The GOAT debate will not stop, even if LeBron wants to brush it away.

