Los Angeles Lakers season preview — Now or Never

For its season preview series, NBC Sports is focusing on teams at a crossroads, franchises where this season feels like now or never — either it works or big changes could be coming next summer. Up next: The Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James, entering his 21st NBA season, turns 39 in December. Before that happens, he will pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most minutes played in a career, regular season and playoffs combined (he is just 549 short right now, according to Statmuse).

That is all the pressure the Lakers need.

This is a now-or-never season because they don’t know how many more they have with LeBron playing at this level (plus, he can walk as a free agent after this season).

The Lakers had a strong offseason, building off quality moves at the trade deadline in February, and have built a roster of solid role players to fit around LeBron and Anthony Davis— Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Taurean Prince, Christian Wood. While it’s just preseason, the Lakers’ offense has been clicking and the team overall has felt consistent.

“Just highly intelligent, highly skilled basketball players who are playing unselfish.” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “It’s as simple as that.”

It gives an already optimistic Lakers nation reason to believe, but if these Lakers are going to be a contender a couple of things must break their way.

Anthony Davis becomes a true No. 1

LeBron is coming off a deserved All-NBA season and is the best 38-year-old player the league has ever seen. However, this is not 2013 peak LeBron — while the Lakers’ version can use his IQ and skills to shepherd the game the way he wants, and he can rise up and take over for a stretch, he’s not dominating the game the same way.

Davis has to emerge as the true No. 1 for this team. The goal when the Lakers got Davis was for there to be a passing of the torch at some point, but health has kept AD from fully grabbing that mantle. He must now.

That’s particularly true on defense. Last playoffs, when the Lakers made their run to the Western Conference Finals, Davis was the best defensive player in the league. That’s the guy the Lakers need — AD needs to be in the DPOY conversation.

Ham also wants Davis to be aggressive on offense.

Anthony Davis taking 3s is a good sign for the Lakers pic.twitter.com/wtREHgIDD4 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 8, 2023

Ham turned heads this preseason when he said he wanted Davis to take six 3-pointers a game (echoing what Frank Vogel had said years before, although Vogel stopped at five a game). Ham said it’s not the number of shots specifically but the attitude he wants to see from Davis.

“Obviously, we want to build our way out from the paint in terms of how we go about attacking our opponent. And just me wanting him specifically to be aggressive from all three levels,” Ham said. “You know, I hit things, people went a little crazy with the number six I guess.”

“You said it,” a reporter countered.

“I know. I meant it,” Ham said back, with a grin. “But it’s really in a bigger picture of me want me to be aggressive. Again, [him] not turning down anything — if it’s an open shot and in rhythm, take it.”

Through the preseason, Ham has gotten that aggressive Davis. He has hit a 3-pointer in every preseason game so far and is shooting 50% from beyond the arc in those games.

Davis — a point guard as a freshman in high school — also passing has seen an improvement this preseason, which could be a huge development.

Anthony Davis is a way better passer than he gets credit for pic.twitter.com/m0PWJ5Eazx — Sean “Spaces” Davis (@Sean_Davi) October 16, 2023

“All I know is he’s the heart and soul of our defense,” Ham said of Davis. “He allowed our defense to be right there in the top three, and at number one, in certain stretches, once you know the [trade] deadline passed.” [Ed. note: The Lakers had the No. 2 defense in the NBA after the All-Star break, using Cleaning the Glass.]

Just Stay Healthy

Health is the ultimate factor for every contender in the league. However, for some teams — such as the Lakers — it is more of a concern.

Davis, the guy who has to take over as the No. 1 most nights, has never played more than 62 games in a season with the Lakers and hasn’t played in more than 70 since 2018.

LeBron’s biggest concession to age is games played due to injuries and rest — 55 last season, 56, the season before that, 45 the season before that. It leaves the Lakers with the delicate balance of how often to have him on the court, although Jam is not worried.

“It’s easy with him to navigate these so-called ‘challenges of the unknown,’ because he takes such good care of himself, constantly preparing himself,” Ham said of LeBron.” Again, not to just be available but available at the highest level.”

LeBron will be ready and give all he can — that’s

not in doubt. Davis will do the same. The Lakers have put a supporting cast around them than can take some of the load off.

Is that going to be enough? It will be up to the basketball gods, but if the Lakers can get Davis and LeBron to the playoffs healthy they are a threat against anyone.

Lakers Fantasy Outlook

(This is from Raphielle Johnson of NBC Sports, check out his work and thoughts on every team in the must-have for every fantasy hoops player, the Rotoworld Draft Guide, available now).

Anthony Davis has hit the 60 games played mark once in his last five seasons, but he’s so productive that fantasy managers continue to take him off the board in either the first or second round of drafts. He was a top-5 player in per-game value last season and top-20 in totals, so the fact that he only made 56 appearances during the regular season wasn’t a major issue. Fantasy managers should be fine as long as Davis can play at least 55 games. On the other hand, LeBron James offered far greater per-game value (top-25) than he did in totals (top-70) after appearing in 55 games. And with the Lakers bolstering their roster this summer, the NBA’s all-time scoring leader could be “preserved” in hopes of ensuring that he’s fresh (and healthy) for the stretch run.

D’Angelo Russell is back for another run as the team’s starting point guard, but he faces more competition with Gabe Vincent now on the roster and Austin Reaves likely having more opportunities to initiate offense himself. While Jarred Vanderbilt will likely remain a late-round option in standard leagues, Reaves should jump into the top 100 this season. Lastly, keep an eye on Rui Hachimura, who has the potential to provide late-round value in standard leagues, even if he comes off the bench.

