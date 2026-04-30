How to watch Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers, Game 6: TV, live stream info for tonight’s NBA playoff game

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will meet in Game 6 of their first-round NBA playoff series Thursday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Peacock.

The No. 2-seeded Celtics missed an opportunity to advance at home Tuesday when they fell 113-97 to the seventh-seeded 76ers — the fourth consecutive win by a road team in the series.

Philadelphia is seeking to become the 14th team to win a playoff series after trailing 3-1 (teams holding that edge advance nearly 96% of the time). The 76ers are 0-18 in series when trailing 3-1 (but twice have forced a Game 7), and the Celtics are 32-0 in series with a 3-1 lead (twice being pushed to a Game 7).

This is the record 22nd playoff meeting between Philadelphia and Boston, which holds 15-7 edge. It’s been 44 years since the 76ers’ last playoff series win over the Celtics.

See below for additional information on the Celtics-76ers game and how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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How to watch Celtics vs. 76ers, Game 6:

When: Thursday, April 30

Thursday, April 30 Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Announcing team : Noah Eagle (play by play), Grant Hill (analyst), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter)

: Noah Eagle (play by play), Grant Hill (analyst), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) YouTube TV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

Series: Celtics lead 3-2

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers game preview:

It’s been up and down for the Celtics, who have become the first playoff team in NBA history to win multiple games by at least 30 points and lose multiple games by double digits.

Cold shooting doomed Boston in the fourth quarter of its Game 5 loss. The Celtics led by a point through three quarters before being outscored 28-11 in the fourth, their lowest-scoring quarter of the season. Boston was 3 of 22 from the field, including 1 for 14 on 3-pointers, and missed its final 14 shots.

“It just wasn’t good enough from us,” said Jaylen Brown, who had 22 points on 9 of 23 shooting. “It wasn’t good enough on my behalf. We just got to be better.”

The 76ers rode the performance of center Joel Embiid, who scored 33 points in only his second game back from appendectomy surgery. Embiid also had eight assists in his eighth playoff game with at least 30 points against the Celtics (one short of Wilt Chamberlain’s franchise record against any single opponent).

“I want to do anything I can to win a basketball game,” Embiid said. “I just want to enjoy this moment. I’ve pushed very hard to come back to try and help as much as I can. I’m just thankful to be in a position where I get to play. I don’t know how long I have that I can do this.

It was tough because I had some complications after the surgery. I don’t want to get into the detail.”

Said teammate Tyrese Maxey, who added 25 points and 10 rebounds: "(Embiid) was dominant, especially in the second half. I was proud of him tonight. He can be (Shaquille O’Neal) or he could be Dirk Nowitzki some days. He’s just a strong individual. He’s skilled, too, so that makes it tough.”

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock.

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Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

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