Suns reportedly to sign Isaiah Thomas for remainder of season

Isaiah Thomas hasn’t played a large role with the Suns these last 20 days — he’s played a total of 14 minutes across four games — but Frank Vogel and the Suns must like what they have seen from the veteran guard.

The Suns will sign Thomas for the rest of the season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Comeback complete: The Phoenix Suns plan to sign guard Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In his 12th NBA season, Thomas completed two 10-days – providing the Suns backcourt depth, strong leadership and vet presence in locker room. pic.twitter.com/PDbIT15vES — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 8, 2024

Thomas’ second 10-day contract with the Suns runs out Tuesday and the only way the team could keep him is with a veteran minimum contract for the rest of the season.

Thomas, 35, is in his 12th NBA season, although he had been out of the league for a couple of years. He made a comeback through the G-League with Salt Lake City, scoring 30+ points in each of the four games he played. He gives the Suns needed depth at the guard spot but he’s not going to see the court much (especially in the playoffs, where his size and defense would make him a target).

Still, it is good to see the veteran get another chance.