Suns reportedly to sign Isaiah Thomas for remainder of season

  
Published April 9, 2024 09:25 AM
PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 5: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 5, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)

Isaiah Thomas hasn’t played a large role with the Suns these last 20 days — he’s played a total of 14 minutes across four games — but Frank Vogel and the Suns must like what they have seen from the veteran guard.

The Suns will sign Thomas for the rest of the season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Thomas’ second 10-day contract with the Suns runs out Tuesday and the only way the team could keep him is with a veteran minimum contract for the rest of the season.

Thomas, 35, is in his 12th NBA season, although he had been out of the league for a couple of years. He made a comeback through the G-League with Salt Lake City, scoring 30+ points in each of the four games he played. He gives the Suns needed depth at the guard spot but he’s not going to see the court much (especially in the playoffs, where his size and defense would make him a target).

Still, it is good to see the veteran get another chance.

