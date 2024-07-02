 Skip navigation
Mets OF Brandon Nimmo sits out against Nationals after fainting in hotel room and cutting forehead
Bowman and Quenneville
NHL reinstates Bowman, Quenneville after being banned for their role in Blackhawks assault scandal
wyattlangford.png
Wyatt Langford hits for cycle to help Rangers snap 6-game skid with 11-2 win over Orioles

nbc_smx_villopotomammoth_240701.jpg
Villapoto rides in Mammoth Motocross
53816772831_da2fc765b1_o.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2024, Episode 1
oly24_par_alitruwitprofile_240701.jpg
Inside Truwit's journey to the 2024 Paralympics

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mets OF Brandon Nimmo sits out against Nationals after fainting in hotel room and cutting forehead
Bowman and Quenneville
NHL reinstates Bowman, Quenneville after being banned for their role in Blackhawks assault scandal
wyattlangford.png
Wyatt Langford hits for cycle to help Rangers snap 6-game skid with 11-2 win over Orioles

nbc_smx_villopotomammoth_240701.jpg
Villapoto rides in Mammoth Motocross
53816772831_da2fc765b1_o.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2024, Episode 1
oly24_par_alitruwitprofile_240701.jpg
Inside Truwit’s journey to the 2024 Paralympics

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Warriors announce they will retire Klay Thompson’s No. 11 after his exit

  
Published July 2, 2024 02:21 AM
NBA: New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors

Mar 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) gestures after hitting a three-point shot against the New York Knicks during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Note to the Clippers: This is how you do a goodbye letter.

While we’d seen the writing on the wall for months and things seemed inevitable in recent weeks, Monday it became official that Klay Thompson was leaving the Warriors, as they set up a sign-and-trade with his preferred destination, the Dallas Mavericks.

It’s the end of an era — 13 years and four championships. While Thompson had animosity toward the organization’s brass during the negotiations, the team handled his exit with a classy press release saying they will someday retire his No. 11 to the rafters of the Chase Center.

Well done, Warriors. Thompson is a Golden State legend and a future Hall of Famer. He should be welcomed warmly every time he returns to Chase Center.

In his 13 seasons with the Warriors, Thompson was a five-time All-Star, two time All-N BA and a member of an All-Defensive team. While he’s not peak Game 6 Klay anymore, he’s still a very good shooter (38.7%) and will provide value and floor spacing for the Mavericks.

