Watch Anthony Davis hit game-winner for Mavericks on night he drops 34 and 15 on Hawks

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Bub Carrington, Tristan Vukcevic shine for Wizards
David Bednar
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Pirates option David Bednar; Rangers going with Luke Jackson
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional-Elite 8 South Carolina vs Duke
Texas vs. South Carolina: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mattletissier_250402.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 7 Le Tissier, Saints
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd1_250402.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
nbc_pl_update_250402.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Bub Carrington, Tristan Vukcevic shine for Wizards
David Bednar
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Pirates option David Bednar; Rangers going with Luke Jackson
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional-Elite 8 South Carolina vs Duke
Texas vs. South Carolina: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mattletissier_250402.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 7 Le Tissier, Saints
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd1_250402.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
nbc_pl_update_250402.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Anthony Davis hit game-winner for Mavericks on night he drops 34 and 15 on Hawks

  
Published April 3, 2025 02:05 AM
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Terance Mann (14) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“We go as he goes. He’s obviously our best player,” Dallas’ Klay Thompson said of Anthony Davis, via the AP.

Wednesday, that best player had his best game since joining the Mavericks — including hitting the game-winner against the Hawks.

“A shot that I’ve been shooting for a long time,” Davis said of the game-winner. “It’s a shot I’m very confident in.”

The Mavericks are now 4-1 in the games Davis has played. Davis has started to look more comfortable in each of those games, and on Wednesday Davis dropped 34 points on Atlanta, the most Davis has scored as a Maverick.

With the win, the Mavericks move 1.5 games ahead of the slumping Kings for the No. 9 seed in the West (meaning Dallas would host the first-round play-in game). Dallas is 2.5 games up on No. 11 seed Phoenix, which is facing its own challenges with Kevin Durant out.

Mentions
LAL_Davis_Anthony.jpg Anthony Davis DAL_Thompson_Klay.jpg Klay Thompson