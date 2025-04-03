Watch Anthony Davis hit game-winner for Mavericks on night he drops 34 and 15 on Hawks

“We go as he goes. He’s obviously our best player,” Dallas’ Klay Thompson said of Anthony Davis, via the AP.

Wednesday, that best player had his best game since joining the Mavericks — including hitting the game-winner against the Hawks.

ANTHONY DAVIS WINS IT FOR DALLAS IN THE FINAL SECONDS 🚨🚨



HITS THE FLOATER OVER TOUGH COVERAGE TO SECURE IT!! pic.twitter.com/vCvDYXg2oV — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2025

“A shot that I’ve been shooting for a long time,” Davis said of the game-winner. “It’s a shot I’m very confident in.”

The Mavericks are now 4-1 in the games Davis has played. Davis has started to look more comfortable in each of those games, and on Wednesday Davis dropped 34 points on Atlanta, the most Davis has scored as a Maverick.

DOMINANT SHOWING FROM ANTHONY DAVIS!!



😤 34 PTS

😤 15 REB

😤 5 BLK

😤 The game-winning bucket



Mavericks get the big win over the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/cde4mZNYgr — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2025

With the win, the Mavericks move 1.5 games ahead of the slumping Kings for the No. 9 seed in the West (meaning Dallas would host the first-round play-in game). Dallas is 2.5 games up on No. 11 seed Phoenix, which is facing its own challenges with Kevin Durant out.