Watch Kevin Durant become eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest pure scorers and shot-makers the game has ever seen.

Tuesday night in Phoenix, Durant passed a major milestone, becoming only the eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points for his career.

Durant’s passion for the joy of hooping has made him a favorite of players around the league, and that includes Ja Morant, whose Grizzlies topped the Suns Tuesday night. After the game, Morant made sure Durant had the game ball and showed nothing but love for the future Hall of Famer.

"He's one of the greats... so I honored him with the ball... I hope he keep going, we want to see him out here."@JaMorant x @KDTrey5 https://t.co/yXfUsfojkq pic.twitter.com/b8PcsrwUeN — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2025

Devin Booker on Kevin Durant's 30,000 points: "I’ve always said that that’s my favorite player....That’s a testament to the hard work, to the inventor of the nickname ‘hooper,’ that people use too loosely. He breeds it, he lives it, he shits it. This is his game, and he shows it" — Gerald Bourguet (@geraldbourguet.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T06:47:22.060Z

Durant is eighth on the NBA All-time scoring list, behind LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain. This weekend he will head to San Francisco for his 15th All-Star Game.

His resume is as impressive as anyone’s: he is a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, regular season MVP, 11-time All-NBA selection, four-time scoring champion, and member of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team.

Durant finished the night with 34 points, but it was not enough against a deep Memphis team, which picked up the win on the road 119-112 behind 26 from Morant.