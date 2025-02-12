 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
JuJu Watkins
‘It’s a JuJu crowd.’ How USC star JuJu Watkins took women’s college basketball by storm
JuJu Watkins
How to watch No. 1 UCLA vs No. 6 USC Women’s Basketball: Time, schedule, streaming for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
JuJu Watkins
‘It’s a JuJu crowd.’ How USC star JuJu Watkins took women’s college basketball by storm
JuJu Watkins
How to watch No. 1 UCLA vs No. 6 USC Women’s Basketball: Time, schedule, streaming for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Kevin Durant become eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points

  
Published February 12, 2025 02:39 AM
Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 11: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns is congratulated after scoring his 30,000th career point during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 11, 2025 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest pure scorers and shot-makers the game has ever seen.

Tuesday night in Phoenix, Durant passed a major milestone, becoming only the eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points for his career.

Durant’s passion for the joy of hooping has made him a favorite of players around the league, and that includes Ja Morant, whose Grizzlies topped the Suns Tuesday night. After the game, Morant made sure Durant had the game ball and showed nothing but love for the future Hall of Famer.

Devin Booker on Kevin Durant's 30,000 points: "I’ve always said that that’s my favorite player....That’s a testament to the hard work, to the inventor of the nickname ‘hooper,’ that people use too loosely. He breeds it, he lives it, he shits it. This is his game, and he shows it"

Gerald Bourguet (@geraldbourguet.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T06:47:22.060Z

Durant is eighth on the NBA All-time scoring list, behind LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain. This weekend he will head to San Francisco for his 15th All-Star Game.

His resume is as impressive as anyone’s: he is a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, regular season MVP, 11-time All-NBA selection, four-time scoring champion, and member of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team.

Durant finished the night with 34 points, but it was not enough against a deep Memphis team, which picked up the win on the road 119-112 behind 26 from Morant.

Mentions
PHX_Durant_Kevin.jpg Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns