Clippers at Warriors predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for October 28

The top two teams in the Pacific Division meet for the first time this season as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (3-1) welcome Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) to the Bay Area.

The Warriors are 2-0 at home this season having knocked off the Nuggets last week and the Grizzlies last night. Jonathan Kuminga led the way with 25 points on 9-14 shooting from the field. Moses Moody added 20 off the bench.

The Clippers lost their only road game of the season, 129-108 on Opening night against the Jazz in Salt Lake City. Most recently, LA knocked off the Trail Blazers Sunday at home, 114-107. Kawhi Leonard was 4-6 from downtown and scored 30 points for the night to lead all scorers.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a potential sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the

latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to watch the Clippers vs. Warriors live

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Time: 11:00PM EST

Site: Chase Center

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game odds for the Clippers at the Warriors

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Clippers (-125), Warriors (+105)

Spread: Clippers -1.5

Total: 224.5

That gives the {game.favorite.team} an implied team point total of {odds.away.impled}, and the Warriors{odds.home.implied}.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups for the Clippers and the Warriors

Clippers

PG James Harden

SG Bogdan Bogdanovic

SF Kawhi Leonard

PF Derrick Jones

C Ivica Zubac



Warriors

PG Stephen Curry

SG Brandin Podziemski

SF Jimmy Butler

PF Jonathan Kuminga

C Draymond Green

Injuries for the Clippers and the Warriors

Warriors



C Al Horford (toe) is probable for Tuesday’s game

G De’Anthony Melton (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game

Clippers

G Bradley Beal has been ruled OUT of Tuesday’s game

G Jordan Miller (hamstring) has been ruled OUT of Tuesday’s game

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Clippers at Warriors on Tuesday

Golden State is 3-1 ATS this season

LA is 1-2 ATS this season

The Game Total OVER has cashed in all 4 of Golden State’s games this season

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Warriors game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld is leaning towards a play on the Clippers on the Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld is staying away from a play Against the Spread

Total: Rotoworld is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 223.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: