Clippers at Warriors predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for October 28
The top two teams in the Pacific Division meet for the first time this season as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (3-1) welcome Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) to the Bay Area.
The Warriors are 2-0 at home this season having knocked off the Nuggets last week and the Grizzlies last night. Jonathan Kuminga led the way with 25 points on 9-14 shooting from the field. Moses Moody added 20 off the bench.
The Clippers lost their only road game of the season, 129-108 on Opening night against the Jazz in Salt Lake City. Most recently, LA knocked off the Trail Blazers Sunday at home, 114-107. Kawhi Leonard was 4-6 from downtown and scored 30 points for the night to lead all scorers.
Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a potential sweat or two.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the
latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game Details and How to watch the Clippers vs. Warriors live
- Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
- Time: 11:00PM EST
- Site: Chase Center
- City: San Francisco, CA
- Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock
Game odds for the Clippers at the Warriors
The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Clippers (-125), Warriors (+105)
- Spread: Clippers -1.5
- Total: 224.5

Expected Starting Lineups for the Clippers and the Warriors
Clippers
- PG James Harden
- SG Bogdan Bogdanovic
- SF Kawhi Leonard
- PF Derrick Jones
- C Ivica Zubac
Warriors
- PG Stephen Curry
- SG Brandin Podziemski
- SF Jimmy Butler
- PF Jonathan Kuminga
- C Draymond Green
Injuries for the Clippers and the Warriors
Warriors
C Al Horford (toe) is probable for Tuesday’s game
G De’Anthony Melton (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game
Clippers
G Bradley Beal has been ruled OUT of Tuesday’s game
G Jordan Miller (hamstring) has been ruled OUT of Tuesday’s game
Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Clippers at Warriors on Tuesday
- Golden State is 3-1 ATS this season
- LA is 1-2 ATS this season
- The Game Total OVER has cashed in all 4 of Golden State’s games this season
Rotoworld Best Bet
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Warriors game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld is leaning towards a play on the Clippers on the Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld is staying away from a play Against the Spread
- Total: Rotoworld is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 223.5
