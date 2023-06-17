 Skip navigation
NFLSan Francisco 49ersBrian Fleury

Brian
Fleury

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Practice
49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury interviewing for Seahawks offensive coordinator job
The Seattle Seahawks will consider a division rival for their offensive coordinator opening.
Kendrick Bourne hopes to remain with 49ers in 2026
Report: 49ers-Rams in Melbourne will happen on Wednesday, September 9, or Thursday, September 10
Even with 49ers and Rams not in play, there are plenty of good options for Seahawks’ opening game
How should 49ers handle Jones this offseason?
49ers’ Kittle fuels substation injury theory
George Kittle on electrical substation: We’d like to be sure it’s not something