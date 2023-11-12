Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Motorsports mourns the death of Kyle LeDuc
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
No. 1 Ohio State trounces Michigan State, 38-3: How it happened and highlights
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions finale after 65
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Every McCord throw from Week 11 win vs. MSU
Every Harrison touch in win vs. Michigan State
Highlights: Ohio State trounces Michigan State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NFL
Detroit Lions
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Chauncey
Gardner-Johnson
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
02:49
Lions’ division, conference futures
Drew Dinsick, Jay Croucher and Brad Spielberger from PFF analyze the Detroit Lions’ futures market, highlighting their NFC North odds, and whether they’re a better bet than the Cowboys to win the NFC.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
DET
Defensive Back
#23
Gardner-Johnson suffers torn pectoral Sunday
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
DET
Defensive Back
#23
‘No structural damage’ to Gardner-Johnson’s knee
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
DET
Defensive Back
#23
Gardner-Johnson (knee) injury ‘not serious’
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
DET
Defensive Back
#23
Gardner-Johnson suffers non-contact knee injury
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
DET
Defensive Back
#23
Gardner-Johnson signs one-year deal with Lions
NFL 2023 Week 10 injury report roundup: Jaire Alexander, Quay Walker doubtful for Packers
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
David Montgomery, Frank Ragnow set to play for Lions
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
What Montgomery’s return means for Gibbs
Fantasy Football Week 10 Start Sit Decisions: Geno Smith and Will Levis Rebound
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Show Me Something Week 10: Watson, Smith
Joey Bosa misses practice with an illness
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
