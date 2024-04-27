 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Dover Cup starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins the pole
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Kyle Busch wins Cup pole for Dover Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Erik Jones: G-force in Talladega crash similar to Ryan Blaney’s Daytona crash last summer

nbc_pl_newvshuhilites_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Sheffield Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_relegation_240427.jpg
Sheffield United relegated after loss at Newcastle
nbc_pl_fulvscryhls_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 35

Jaden
Hicks

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 SMU at TCU
Chiefs select TE Jared Wiley at No. 131 in fourth round
Have the Chiefs found a possible successor to Travis Kelce?
Chiefs trade up one spot to draft OT Kingsley Suamataia at No. 63
Can Worthy make a rookie fantasy impact?
Xavier Worthy: Everybody’s dream is to play with Patrick Mahomes
Bills help Chiefs land fastest player in NFL draft
Brandon Beane on trade with Chiefs: Didn’t matter to us who they were picking
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy